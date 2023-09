Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Buckeye Belle won her first two starts before finishing a creditable third in a stakes contest last time and can take advantage of the class relief here. Better Half represents a barn that do well in this type of event and appeals most of the remainder. Go Girl is a player on her dirt form and requires a second look.

Black Forest should find this easier than last time and could be hard to peg back. Chai Tea has been placed on each start for this barn and should be in the mix once again. Yoga Queen can get back on track returning to the dirt.

Shadowy earned his diploma in fine style last time and is a confident selection to quickly double up. Villian has pieces of form that make him of interest and he can chase the selection home. Tough Cat can see out the 1-2-3.