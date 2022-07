Growth Capital (Saratoga R2, 18:39 BST) sets a good standard and is the one to beat. The son of War Front has found just one too good on each of his three starts, but each performance has been back up by the speed figures. Indemnify hails from the same barn and could well come out best of the rest, whilst Oglethorpe also demands consideration.

Rock And Fellers (Laurel Park R8, 21:10 BST) looks well in at the weights and is going to be hard to beat. He's been holding his form well and could once again get loose on the lead. Albertano is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here and can fill the runner-up spot.

Custom Prayer (Evangeline Downs R2, 23:57 BST) has an excellent chance at the weights and should make a bold show. He's been runner-up on three of his four starts and this looks a golden opportunity to open his account. Peanut N Ike appeals most likely to chase him home.