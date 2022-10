#3 Endowed - Belmont at the Big A, R3 (18:42)

Endowed must have a good chance on these terms and is the selection. He's been running well in similar contests without getting his head in front but should have enough in hand for this. Royal Tryst took a small step forward from barn debut last time and can be in the mix, whilst Corkman is another not dismissed lightly.

#8 Its All Relevant - Belmont at the Big A, R4 (19:12)

Its All Relevant gets class relief and looks the one to beat. The veteran has generally been holding his form well this season, winning three times. He was caught late on last time but there was a yawning gap back to the third. Amount also gets class relief and can be a player on his best form.

#7 No Decaf - Gulfstream Park, R5 (19:27)

No Decaf can't be ignored on debut for her new barn and makes most appeal. She generally runs in better contests than this and her trainer has his string in good form here of late. Raison The Glass can't be discounted, whilst Mi Negrita is a danger if getting a soft lead.