#2 Stormy Soul - Woodbine, R1 (18:05)

Stormy Soul must have a good chance on these terms and seems likely to take the beating attempting to follow up from last time. Maximus Momentus won his only start this year in April and can emerge best of the remainder with blinkers back on. Sea Scout also commands a second look on the pick of his efforts.

#1 Eldest Son - Laurel Park, R5 (19:26)

Eldest Son represents a barn in form and looks the clear pick at the weights as he attempts to quickly double up. Goodafternoonoscar comes here in good form and the merit of last effort was underpinned by the clock, he's our next pick. Uncle Jake returns to a more realistic level and isn't entirely out of it either.

#1 Mccrakens Ghost - Delaware Park, R5 (19:30)

Mccrakens Ghost looks the clear pick at the weights and should make a bold show to resume winning ways. Finally Captured posted a good time last time out and is up there on the shortlist, too. Run Poppy also commands respect in his hat-trick bid.