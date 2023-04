Possiblemente (Tampa Bay Downs R5, 19:29 BST) is attempting the hat-trick and looks well up to winning this allowance contest for 3-year-olds. Brumba Waffle Toes has been off for four months but gets class relief and can chase the selection home. Summer Bee can round out the 1-2-3.

Let's Be Honest (Tampa Bay Downs R6, 20:01 BST) has won three of her five races on the dirt at this course and her claims are there for all to see. Striking Chrome may find this a little easier and appeals most of the remainder. Beauty Quist is another who demands a closer look.

Interstatedaydream (Keeneland R9, 22:16 BST) chased home a pair in a Grade 2 last time who have since filled the first two positions at the top level last time and she looks the way to go here. Hidden Connection put in a good piece of work the other day and should also give a good account. Frost Point also commands a second look having returned from a break with a bang.