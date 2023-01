#1 Blame The Bourbon - Laurel Park, R4 (18:54)

Blame The Bourbon was a wire-to-wire winner over course and distance last time and is sure to be hard to beat if in the same form. The Colora Kid hails from a barn that has been in good order for some time now and should find this company easier.

#3 Locally Owned - Aqueduct, R7 (20:47)

Locally Owned looks the pick at the weights and is the tentative selection in this interesting allowance optional claimer. He narrowly lost out over course and distance last month and the winner of that race subsequently followed up earlier in the week. Two Thirty Five is of interest on barn debut and can fill the runner-up slot.

#1 Tenax - Laurel Park, R9 (21:21)

Tenax has been set some stiff tasks of late but gets class relief and is taken to get back on track. Superstitieux will be suited by the fast pace at this distance and has a leading jockey booked - he could well come out best of the remainder. Never Silenced deserves respect as well on the pick of his form.