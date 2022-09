#2 Fabulous Candy - Delaware Park, R2 (18:00)

Fabulous Candy made a promising debut last time and looks the one to aim at. Sent off a big price, she finished strongly on the inside in a well-run race and was beaten just a neck. La Traviesa is from a barn who have a very good record with debutants and is taken for the forecast.

#3 A Thousand Dreams - Golden Gate Fields, R3 (22:50)

A Thousand Dreams is a big player on barn debut and should make a bold show. A winner of a claimer at Santa Anita in June before posting two lesser efforts, she drops back into that company today. Here Comes Ralphie arrives on the back of a dirt success and appeals as best of the rest if transferring that back to the turf.

#3 Shero - Penn National, R2 (23:27)

Shero is weighted to go well and looks the one to get on board with. She's finished out of the front three on just four occasions, so consistency is her strong point and she also gets class relief here. New Hire has built up a positive profile and reappears quickly after running a career best, so she looks most likely to finish runner-up.