Three best bets in the US from Timeform

It Worked must have a good chance on these terms getting class relief and is the selection in the opener at the Canadian track. Hip To Your Tricks can emerge best of the rest with a cleaner break this time. Lucys Child hasn't been seen out since last November but shouldn't be ruled out either.

Find Your Passion won a similar contest over course and distance in June and is difficult to overlook. Royal Jubilee has an excellent chance at the weights and can outrun her odds. Katz That Gal shouldn't be far away either.

No Nay Mets hasn't put a foot wrong on either start on home turf and makes plenty of appeal to gain a third win from just four starts. Fandom has less on his plate here than in his last race and he can fill the runner-up slot. Ship Cadet chased home the selection last time and may have to settle for minor money again.