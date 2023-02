#8 Spelterini - Aqueduct, R5 (20:22)

Spelterini has gone close on a couple of occasions already but can get off the mark here. A wide draw gives her rider plenty of options considering an early position. Risk Free's last effort was underpinned by the clock and she's likely to be in the mix as well. Fabulously Funny isn't out of it either.

#7 My Boss Lady - Laurel Park, R8 (21:03)

My Boss Lady is weighted to go well and looks to have good claims. She gets class relief here and earns the vote. Fortes is back at a more suitable distance today and is our next pick. Nancysaidso also demands respect.

#4 Forgiving Spirit - Santa Anita, R5 (23:09)

Forgiving Spirit looks the clear pick at the weights and should give backers a good run for their money to follow up from last time. Who's Candy is expected to blossom in new surroundings and is also likely to be in the mix. In Vronsky Style makes up the three.