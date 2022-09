#3 Sea Trident - Gulfstream Park, R2 (17:53)

Sea Trident arrives here in a very good vein of form and looks the one to go with. A winner of three of his last four starts, including on barn debut last time, he sets the standard. First Rule was beaten just a neck over course and distance last time and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#1 Dem A Wonder - Gulfstream Park, R8 (20:58)

Dem A Wonder has a good strike-rate and is taken as the selection. She's a speedy sort and can resume winning ways after finding just the one too good on her last two starts. Frankie's Girl returns to the dirt and could well come out best of the remainder, whilst Gitana deserves some consideration too.

#2 Fishers - Pimlico, R9 (21:49)

Fishers has finished runner-up three times already and can finally get off the mark in this maiden claimer. She's since switched barns and recorded a good piece of work last week. Smart Eulee gets class relief and can emerge second best. Virtually is also a contender back on dirt.