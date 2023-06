#2 Sheriff Ronnie - Laurel Park, R1 (17:25)

Sheriff Ronnie finished behind subsequent Grade 1 winner Arabian Lion last time and can take advantage of what looks a good opportunity to get off the mark. Devilment clocked a good time when third on debut and can fill the runner-up spot.

#4 Flat Out Flying - Delaware Park, R3 (18:30)

Flat Out Flying disappointed when chasing home a clear winner last time but is hard to ignore to get off the mark for the season. Exit Right did well to finish so far clear of the rest last time and is taken to chase the selection home.

#1 Silipo - Belmont Park, R4 (19:38)

Silipo has won two of last three starts and has leading claims to enhance that record. Alcools has less on his plate here than in his last race and is also likely to be on the premises. Higher Quality also commands scrutiny.