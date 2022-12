#1A Blue Paynt - Aqueduct, R2 (17:50)

Blue Paynt has been knocking on the door of late and looks the safest choice to land this claimer. Mon Petit Chou ran well here last time and appeals most of the rest. Chaysenbryn gets class relief and demands respect as well.

#2 Emperor's Appeal - Gulfstream Park, R3 (18:06)

Emperor's Appeal was beaten just two lengths into third on debut at Churchill Downs and can get off the mark at the second attempt. Despite a slow start, the fast pace set the race up for the closers and the selection finished his race well. Big Data also showed plenty on debut and ought to go close, while Silver N Black makes up the three.

#1 Stay Out - Laurel Park, R4 (18:53)

Stay Out was a wide-margin winner last time and clearly has a leading chance if in the same form. The way this may pan out should also suit. Proper Attire is difficult to overlook in view of her strike rate and is our second choice, while Awesome View has pieces of form that make her interesting.