#4 Invisible Friend - Woodbine, R4 (19:34)

Invisible Friend is of major interest on barn debut and looks sure to be thereabouts. He returns to a synthetic surface on which he's run his best races and can finally get off the mark. Chairman Fox is a contender too after a short break, whilst Dixie Bin isn't out of it either.

#6 Star Juancho - Gulfstream Park, R3 (21:02)

Star Juancho is a big player on barn debut and holds better claims than most. He won both starts for his previous trainer in similar events and can land the hat-trick. Zanno can't be ruled out on the pick of his form and can emerge best of the remainder. New York Style is likely to be in the mix as well.

#10 Il Malocchio - Woodbine, R7 (21:12)

Il Malocchio will be hard to beat on these terms and is taken to win this. The selection races mostly in stakes contests and gets notable class relief - this looks a good spot. Hit The Point is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here and is taken for the forecast.