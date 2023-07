#1 Cloud Music - Delaware Park, R6 (20:00)

Cloud Music is holding his form well at present and looks to have decent claims of following up from last time. Swifty Devil is weighted to go well and can come out best of the rest. Paradise Valley is lightly raced and is another who's entitled to a closer look.

#1 Give It A Whirl - Laurel Park, R7 (20:20)

Give It A Whirl made an emphatic winning start to his career last month. He's produced some bullet workouts since and can quickly double up. Frosty The Giant hails from a barn that's been in good order for some time now and should find this easier than last time. Low Mileage made a winning debut and deserves some consideration too.

#2 Dot's Dollar - Saratoga, R8 (22:10)

Dot's Dollar won at Belmont last week and it looks a positive move that he's turned out again quickly. Happy Farm has to be of serious interest given his strike rate at this venue and can emerge best of the rest. Prime Factor is another who requires consideration.