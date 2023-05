Confer (Gulfstream Park R1, 17:50 BST) gets class relief and is taken as the selection on the pick of her efforts. Queen Rocket has less on plate here than in last race and should go well too from a wide draw. Far Above can't be discounted if returning to debut form.

Timmy M. (Gulfstream Park R5, 19:49 BST) looks to be building up to something and can take advantage of a further drop in class after finishing clear of the rest when second last time. Summer Shandee is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here and can emerge second best returned to turf. Prefect was behind the selection last time and can round out the 1-2-3.

Bea Mischief (Golden Gate Fields R1, 21:15 BST) has previously shown enough to land a race of this calibre and she is taken to get off the mark in this low-grade event. The River Mangita has disappointed the last twice but can outrun her odds and fill the runner-up spot.