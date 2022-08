#1 Irish Boolum - Monmouth Park, R5 (20:52)

Irish Boolum has an excellent chance at the weights and looks the one to beat. He's found one too good three times in his career but can finally get off the mark here. Hello Pop is in decent nick at present and should go close too, whilst Forever Chocolate also requires respect.

#1 Breathing Fire - Woodbine, R7 (21:15)

Breathing Fire has done little wrong in her career and is the selection. A good third at a big price in a stakes contest here last month, this switch to 5f should suit. Lois Len won in a good time over 7f last time out and appeals as best of the rest. Forest B is up in grade but is another that comes into contention.

#5 Tiergan - Saratoga, R8 (22:05)

Tiergan is of major interest having switched barns and looks the one to aim at. The son of Afleet Alex bolted up by 10 lengths in a course and distance allowance contest just last week and should give it another good go. Sea Foam has an absence to overcome but has an excellent strike rate here and is the pick of the remainder, whilst Therisastormbrewin can see out the 1-2-3.