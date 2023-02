I'm A Cowboy (Sam Houston R1, 19:00 GMT) is facing an easier assignment than last time and should give backers a good run for their money. Village Way has a jockey up with a great record here and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

Ghostinyou (Tampa Bay Downs R4, 19:15 GMT) will be hard to beat on these terms and makes most appeal in this claimer. Watch For The Lute is flying the flag alone for his barn today and is a contender too. Mapache G is also an interesting runner.

Melting Snow (Aqueduct R5, 19:51 GMT) has been claimed each time after winning on her last three starts and this front-runner is the one to beat attempting the four-timer. Mia Bea Star was clear of the rest last time and gets class relief here. My Sweet Wife demands respect on barn debut as well.