Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Chocolate Rabbit was a comfortable winner on his penultimate start and would seem to have the best prospects in this field. Dash of Fire is less up against it on this occasion but may have to settle for the runner-up spot.

Midnight Story was never far from the pace when making a winning debut in June and can make it 2 from 2. Copper Tax comfortably landed the odds at the second time of asking for a barn with a good record here and is the one for the forecast. Dalinar represents a barn with a strong debut strike-rate and is worth consideration.

Call Me Spicy has made a good start to her career and can complete the hat-trick. Lady Azteca has pieces of form that make her of interest and she can give the selection most to think about. My Lady James ran well last time and merits a closer look as well.