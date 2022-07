#4 Princess Adira - Delaware Park, R1 (17:30)

Princess Adira is weighted to go well and looks the one to beat. She's a perfect three from three here and won by nine and a quarter lengths in a similar contest last time, so she's the obvious starting point. Car Lady is also likely to be thereabouts if stepping up on a recent run, whilst Sax isn't out of it either.

#6 Cookie Dunk Dunk - Delaware Park, R3 (18:30)

Cookie Dunk Dunk must have a good chance on these terms and seems sure to be on the premises. This is her first turf start but she's by a multiple Group 1 winner on the green stuff. Come What Mae is the stable's only representative here today and can emerge best of the rest. Mark With An E is another who demands a closer look.

#3 Saint Selby - Belmont Park, R7 (21:08)

Saint Selby is weighted to go well and should give it a good go. This speedy sort has a good strike-rate in his short career and has won a couple of similar contests. Reggae Music Man has been working quite well and can come out best of the remainder. Ryan's Cat is another who is entitled to a second look.