#8 Goodnight Olive - Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint, Keeneland R3 (15:50 GMT)

Goodnight Olive has really come on for Chad Brown and after her top-level success last time, it's hard to oppose her again. Ce Ce shouldn't be far away in attempting to back up last year's win in this, whilst Slammed is respected given her progress.

#7 Cody's Wish - Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, Keeneland R5 (17:10 GMT)

Promising last year, Cody's Wish has really taken off in 2022 and can back up his Forego success. Cyberknife can't be discounted coming here instead of the Classic, whilst Gunite is another to consider in what looks an open race.

#6 Nest - Breeders' Cup Distaff, Keeneland R9 (19:55 GMT)

A fascinating running of the Distaff with most having some kind of chance. Nest has some obstacles to overcome but she's been peerless since taking on her own sex after her Belmont Stakes run and is the selection. Malathaat improved when a wide-margin winner last time but may have to play second fiddle. Clairiere should be in the mix if all okay after last time.