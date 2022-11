#12 The Platinum Queen - Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Keeneland R6 (19:00)

The Platinum Queen just about sets the standard on her recent exploits in Europe. She'll have to overcome a wide draw but can add a second success at the top level to her tally. Love Reigns hasn't stood much racing but arrives fresh and is a big danger to the selection. Tyler's Tribe can't be ignored despite the hike in class/switch to turf.

#10 Meditate - Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, Keeneland R8 (20:20)

Meditate sets the standard on her European form and will be a tough nut to crack with a first try at the distance expected to suit. Delight could hardly have been more impressive last time and represents the best of the home team. Xigera can put in a good performance back on turf.

#3 Cave Rock - Breeders' Cup Juvenile, Keeneland R9 (21:00)

Unsurprisingly for a field full of juveniles that sold for six-figure dollar sums, this is chock-full of potential. However, it's hard to ignore the obvious claims of Bob Baffert's Cave Rock who has done little wrong so far. Forte can give the selection most to think about, whilst Blazing Sevens should be thereabouts.