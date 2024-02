Three best bets in the US from Timeform

True Martini has been knocking on the door of late and can finally get off the mark in this weak maiden claimer that opens Gulfstream's card. Aperol Spritz has a similar profile to the selection and the pair should have it between them. Acquired Taste shades the vote for third place.

Heals The Soul has been in fine form of late and is taken to go one better than last time having rejoined his former trainer. Rolling On is a stablemate of the selection and it would be no surprise if he goes close too, while Devils Only Friend may be next best.

Special Affair has run some solid races in defeat on her last 2 starts and the booking of Irad Ortiz catches the eye in this starter allowance contest. Nicky Jolene is worth a look at a bigger price, while Devil At Midnight is another to enter the equation.#6 Special Affair - Gulfstream R7 (20:10)