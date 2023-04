Vadeni is the form pick in the Ganay

Place Du Carroussel has a fitness advantage

Mqse De Sevigne has plenty going for her

Tashkhan is a worthy favourite

Whichever way you look at the Prix Ganay at 14:50, the favourite Vadeni comes out on top.

The Aga Khan's colt had Onesto in his wake when winning the French Derby by five lengths at Chantilly.

Sir Michael Stoute's Bay Bridge was left for dead in the final furlong of the Coral-Eclipse - trailing in fifth behind Vadeni, who finished the season with a second in the Arc.

These three runs ensured Vadeni a place in the Top 10 International rankings for 2022.

And yet there is always a possibility that the favourite may not be fully tuned up, with summer targets like the Coral-Eclipse and Juddmonte very much in mind. This was the case 12 months ago, when Vadeni was a never-nearer fifth in the Prix de Fontainebleau before going on to win his two Group 1s.

It was also the case when a beaten favourite in the Irish Champion Stakes last September.

Christophe Soumillon admitted: ''Vadeni had a break for two months after his big run in the Eclipse. I knew today he was not 100 per cent fit. He didn't reply when I asked him like he did at Sandown, probably because he needed it a bit and the track was a bit soft.''

So being off the track six months, it is worth looking elsewhere for value?

Onesto and Simca Mille fought out the finish to the 12-furlong Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris here last July, when a photo was needed to confirm Onesto the winner. Onesto also came home ahead of Simca Mille when they ran in the Japan Cup in November.

Simca Mille does have a fitness advantage, though, having got first run on Iresine in the Group 2 Prix Harcourt here this month.

The two Newmarket challengers are poles apart in the betting . . . and for good reason.

Real World's record in Group 1s is 0, 0, 2, 2, 0, 0 and he is out of form. Bay Bridge is 2, 0, 1 in the top grade, the win coming last time out in the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

With Stoute runners winning 50 percent of their races in the fortnight leading up to the weekend, you can't discount Bay Bridge given Vadeni may not be fully fit.

Junko finished ahead of Real World in the Dubai Turf but, like Sabio Cen, has yet to win a Group 2.

If you want one each-way you would be better off backing Place Du Carrousel, winner of the Group 1 Prix de l'Opera over course and distance over the Arc weekend.

She did really well to beat the top-class fillies of her generation that day, staying on strongly to beat the better-fancied Nashwa and Above The Curve.

She copes with very soft going and should give us a run for our money at 7/1.

Back Place Du Carousel each-way in 14:50 @ 7/1

Mqse De Sevigne appeals each-way

Tom Clover runs Rogue Millennium in the Group 3 Prix Allez France Longines at 15:35.

She won the Lingfield Oaks Trial on her second start but has looked more Listed class than Group class since.

Fit from a run at Kempton - second in the Magnolia Stakes - Rogue Millennium would need to netter her best to be placed.

India, who has raced exclusively in Germany, ticks several boxes you would want ticked.

She doesn't have a penalty for her three Group 3 successes last year and has improved two stone for her move to leading trainer Waldemar Hickst.

This will be her first start on heavy, so it is really a question of whether her class can triumph on the prevailing going.

La Parisienne is not particularly consistent and looked jaded from a tough campaign when last seen on heavy here in October.

She had been placed in the French Oaks and Prix Vermeille prior to that, though. Top class form. I see Christophe Soumillon replacing Gerard Mosse as a plus, so she will do for me.

Baiykara, two lengths behind La Parisienne in the Vermeille, is used to Longchamp but ran poorly on her return here, finishing down the field behind Pleasant Jane and Manisha when 5/4 favourite for a LIsted contest.

Romagna Mia escapes a penalty for her Group 2 win in Italy last October, but is hard to size up as she hasn't run against any of these rivals.



There are not many direct form links for Andre Fabre's Mqse De Sevigne. It is fair to say, though, that she holds her own at this level - a win here and a second to the Irish filly Trevaunance at Deauville.

She was out of her depth in the best fillies' races last year but this looks a good opportunity for her to put a third success on her CV. She has each-way appeal at her odds of 4/1.

Back Mqse De Sevigne each-way in 15:25 @ 4/1

The Good Man napped for back-to-back wins

Make no mistake the Prix De Barbeville at 16:35 is going to be a slog. The best part of two miles on heavy round Longchamp will find most of the field out, for sure.

The stand-out pick, logically, is The Good Man 5/1. When he won this last year, he beat the two previous winners Call The Wind and Skazino.

He was third in his warm-up race at Saint-Cloud 12 months ago, but won it in a tight finish this time, edging out Always Welcome, Luisa Casati and Melo Melo in a four-way photo on very soft.

Back The Good Man each-way in 16:35 @ 5/1

The other French runner to consider is Big Call 6/1 who beat The Good Man a length and three-quarters in the Prix Gladateur here in September.

The UK challenge is made up of Brian Ellison's Tashkaan 5/2 and David Menuisier's Bellocio 8/1.

Their odds reflect their form. Tashkaan is fit from a run at Nottingham, where he was only a head behind Trueshan, and half a length off the winner, Rajinsky.

Third to Aidan O'Brien's Kyprios in the Group 1 Prix du Cadran over two and a half miles here in October, Tashkhan has the course experience and stamina needed to go close here.

Bellocio contrastingly has not raced beyond 12 furlongs and seems best at Kempton, the scene of all three of his wins last year.

I can see why Tashkhan is favourite as his credentials are perfect for this race. He would be a Placepot banker if this was run in England.