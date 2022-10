Moore could have a double

Ryan Moore, Will Buick and Chris Hayes all have rides in the final European Group 1 of the year at Longchamp.

The three were in action yesterday with Moore winning on Auguste Rodin at Donny, Hayes among the winners at Leopardstown and Buick just touched off on Value Added Tax at Newbury.

They'll certainly know they've been in a race today, as the Prix Royal-Oak at 14:50 is invariably a slog over just under two miles on heavy going.

French duo will take some stopping

The top two in the betting are the recent Group 2 winner Iresine 3.259/4 and Jannah Flower, 5.59/2 runner-up to Sea La Rosa in the Group 1 Prix de Royallieu at the track over the Arc weekend.

Both are at the top of their game, have not finished out of the first four in the last 12 months and are worthy of their positions at the head of the market.

The mounts of Moore (Al Qareem 6.05/1), Hayes (Search For A Song 9.08/1) and Buick (Dillian 10.09/1) are among the next in the betting.

Al Qareem had a hard race in the Group 2 Prix Chaudenay here three weeks ago, Moore having to get his mount to dig deep to beat Maxine Guyon and Sober 9.08/1 a nose.

Anyone tempted to back either would be getting value as those odds take into account that there are only 22 days between the races. Is that sufficient recovery time to go again?

Search For A Son's CV includes the 2020 Irish St Leger, and a fourth in this race 12 months ago. He is one of several for which you can make a genuine case to be placed but it would require a career-best for him to win.

Three-year-olds have a solid record in the Royal-Oak and Dillian comes into the reckoning, if you think all those mentioned have had a hard season and will be over the top.

He hadn't raced for 11 months prior to his fourth to El Habeeb in a Listed at Ascot last month, so is the freshest in the line-up.

Big Call 10.09/1 finished two lengths clear of Ed Dunlop's John Leeper when winning the Prix Gladiateur over course and distance last month. I wouldn't give John Leeper a cat in hell's chance in this so Big Call gets a thumbs-down from me.

Princess Zoe 15.014/1 has finished unplaced in her last five Group 1 races, so would be an unlikely winner.

Night Tornado 17.016/1 and Or Gris 41.040/1 are Listed class. Almacado Gree 31.030/1 and Hugo Palmer's Rajinsky 21.020/1 are handicapppers.

It would take a big leap of faith to back any runner longer than 10.09/1, but that still leaves seven to pick from.

I'll go with Moore and Al Qareem each-way. Hopefully he is over his last race and not running simply because ''if you're not in it you can't win it.''

Whitebeam napped to justify French trip

The result of the Prix de Saint-Cyr at 15:25 looks a lot easier to predict.

There are four English runners, and for once none are from Newmarket.

Harry and Roger Charlton's Whitebeam is top rated on a mark of 103, following a career-best second to Zanbaq in the Rosemary Stakes over a mile under David Probert at Newmarket.

Prior to that she had won two at Newbury and a handicap at Haydock for the same jockey. Ryan Moore takes over simply because he is here for the big race, and you would have to fancy his mount. She ticks every box bar the going - she has not raced on either soft or heavy - but she is a tough cookie and I suspect she will be withdrawn if connections don't think she will cope.

David Menusier's American Kestrel is rated 92, as is David O'Meara's Love Interest - so they would be getting 11lb from Whitebeaam in a handicap.

The former improved 16lb on the rating she had when leaving Richard Hannon when beaten a nose in a Listed at Saint-Cloud at the end of last month.

A 48/1 shot, Cristian Demuro set out to make all and it was only on the line that she was nabbed and beaten a nose by Tribalist, who ran well at Saint-Cloud yesterday.

Given that was such an improved run, and that it was on very soft over seven, I prefer her as an each-way bet to Love Interest and Andrew Balding's Wilderness Girl.

The pair were fourth and sixth, a length apart, in a recent Listed race over seven at Ascot. Neither was at their best and their revised handicap marks of 92 and 90 seem appropriate.

Whitebeam has most to fear from Ataared and Times Square. The pair ran up against each other in July at Tarbes where they were the first two in the betting for the Prix la Sorellina, a seven-and-a-half furlong Listed on good going.

Times Square was odd-on, having run third in the French 1,000 Guineas before failing to see out 10 furlongs in the Oaks, but ran no sort of race finishing last of seven.

Ataared at the top of her game

Ataared was able to make all and shake off the challenge of Gregarina in the straight. She has since run another solid race, going down to the favourite Life In Motion in the Prix Coronation, a competitive Listed race at Saint-Cloud over a mile.

Ataared 5.59/2 has form on heavy from Deauville 12 months ago, is tough and in form. She will be the one that Moore will be watching and has to pass to win.

Half-sister to Wonderful Tonight makes debut

The only English runner on the rest of the card is Menuisier's unraced two-year-old Heartache Tonight in the Prix De Sabonville at 13:33.

Seven of the 11 have racecourse experience with Indian Gold the only one to have been placed. She was beaten a short head by her stablemate Grey Tornado in a similar contest at Vichy on her only previous start.

Heartache Tonight is held in high regard at home, and a half-sister to four winners including the Group 1 winning mare Wonderful Tonight.

There is plenty of stamina as well as class in her pedigree, so don't be surprised if she more than covers the cost of taking her to Longchamp.