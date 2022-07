The French face an invasion of foreign forces in Normandy this weekend.

There are 13 runners from across the Channel - 11 from England and two from Ireland.

The Irish pair are over for the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat at 14:50 with Ryan Moore riding Aidan O'Brien's Tenebrism 5.04/1 and Robbie Colgan on Sheila Lavery's New Energy 11.010/1.

The three English in the line-up are Modern Games 3.55/2, Lusail 4.57/2, and Light Infantry 12.011/1.

I would normally go with a Group 1 winner, but that is not as cut and dry as you would hope.

Tenebrism, which won the Cheveley Park last year, and Mangoustine, which took the French 1,000 Guineas, are fillies and it is a long time since a filly won this Group 1.

The other Group 1 winner is the French 2,000 Guineas victor Modern Games, who was followed home by Texas and Tribalist. He has since come third in the French Derby over 10 furlongs, so drops three furlongs. His class may see him through this test but he may find the trip too short.

The rest are looking to improve their CVs with a first win at the highest level.

Lusail and Accabaka are Group 2 winners. Light Infantry has won a Group 3. Rozgar, Texas and Siam Paragon have won Listeds while New Energy and Tribalist have been placed in Classics but only won maidens.

It is an open contest but it could be the first time in the last 20 runnings that a filly wins.

With Prosperous Voyage and Inspiral boosting the Coronation Stakes form at Newmarket on Friday, Tenebrism, fourth, and Mangoustine, an unlucky-in-running ninth, make more appeal than they did 48 hours ago. They are worth an each-way interest at 5.04/1 and 13.012/1 respectively.

Malrescia's speed should see her home

The first two races are Listed events for two-year-olds.

George Boughey saddles Malrescia in the Prix Yacowlef over five furlongs at 12:23.

She has shown good early speed in her last three races, winning at Hamilton over the minimum trip and Lingfield over six before a second to Lezoo at Newmarket.

Exxtra is the other Listed-placed filly, and the two get 5lb from the only Listed winner Wootton City, who finished well ahead of Sivana when taking her unbeaten run to three in the Prix La Fleche at Chantilly over five on soft.

The three have the edge in class. Exxtra and Wootton City will do well to catch Kieran Shoemark on Malrescia.

Chelsea has tough task

The English runner in the Prix Roland de Chambure over seven at 12:58 is Charlie Hills' Sydneyarms Chelsea. Hollie Doyle takes over from William Buick despite the champion being here for Modern Games in the feature race.

The filly has won at Newbury and run fifth at Royal Ascot over shorter so should go close if having the stamina for the seventh furlong.

I marginally prefer Neversay though. He finished three lengths clear of Grecian Star on his debut when runner-up over five at Chantilly. He then pulverised eight rivals headed by Ciao Pa' at Longchamp over six and a half.

On a line through Ciao Pa', who has finished second to them both, Neversay looks a good bet.



Marble has each-way possibilities

The Crisfords run Miss Marble in the Prix Goldikova. a Listed race for fillies and mares over a mile.

The Racing Post ratings rank her a close fourth - behind Valloria, Kennella and Pamouschana, and 1lb ahead of La Parence and Trixia De Vega. So it's a hard race to call.

Silvestre De Sousa has come over, especially for one ride, so I would give Marble Hill an each-way chance on her latest fifth in a Group 3 at Epsom. If everything went right, she might even win.

Bouttemont can see off strong British challenge

Ryan Moore will fancy his chances on Garrus 5.04/1 in the Prix de Ris-Orangis at 15:25. The Group 3 sprint is a more realistic target than the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot where Garrus and Vadream were also-rans behind Alcohol Free, Artorius, Naval Crown and other top six-furlong horses.

Garrus is a specialist at the trip and won a Group 3 over course and distance here at Deauville last August when Vadream was back in fourth.

The third English runner is Wings Of War which won the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes at his local track, Newbury, last September.

Adam Kirby's mount hasn't been running so well this season but, like Garrus and Vadream, drops in grade with Clive Cox looking to take what he thinks is a winnable race.

I wouldn't put you off backing any of the English trio each-way but my money will be going on Bouttemont. Yann Barberot sent his four-year-old to Newcastle for the All-Weather Sprint Final on Good Friday, and he held on to win by two short-heads from Edraak and Spycatcher.

That form isn't the equal of Wings Of War's last year but Bouttemont 7.06/1 wouldn't need to improve a great deal to come out on top.

Bank on Harry making it Three in a row

Cox's best chance on the day is with Harry Three, in the Listed sprint for three-year-olds.

A winner of valuable handicaps off 91 and 97, he is now rated 107 after a wide-margin victory under Ryan Moore at York.

The Prix Kistena at 16:00 is a natural stepping stone ahead of what Cox hopes will be a career in Group races and his Sportsbook odds of 2.757/4 are perfectly fair. He could well start shorter.

Hollie Doyle rides Pearl Glory 9.08/1 for Kevin Philippart De Foy in the last of the Listeds - the Prix Amandine for three-year-old fillies over seven furlongs at 16:35.

Her mount had been making steady improvement prior to finishing down the field when favourite at Musselburgh last month, and there's an each-way bet there if you forgive her that run.

Pearl Glory is not for me, though, and I would expect Sicilian Defense to take it for the home side,

She didn't do too badly in the French 1,000 Guineas and has since come third to William Haggas' Purplepay and Life In Motion when second favourite for the Group 2 Prix de Sandringham. Those two runs make her a worthy favourite at 3.259/4.