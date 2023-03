#7 Concrete Glory - Gulfstream Park, R3 (17:38)

Concrete Glory is aiming for the four-timer and, in this vein of form, it makes little sense in opposing him for the time being. Caramel Chip has chased him home the last twice and can do so again for his new barn. Proverb is another who demands a second look.

#7 Tapple Cider - Gulfstream Park, R5 (18:38)

Tapple Cider gets class relief and should find this easier than recent tasks. Andie One has been knocking on the door of late and won't lack for any assistance from the saddle. Sister Nell merits a second look for her new barn who are going well.

#7 Jazzy T - Gulfstream Park, R8 (20:07)

Jazzy T is holding her form very well at present and seems likely to take the beating over a course and distance she relishes. Lucky Peridot clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and can emerge best of the rest. Lay The Groundwork can have her last run ignored and is another who is entitled to consideration.