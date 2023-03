Mr Raj - 13:50 Meydan

Mr Raj went one better at the second time of asking in good style in January and his subsequent third in the UAE 2000 Guineas, pulling clear of the rest, makes him the standout selection in this listed contest. Lahresh has improved with each start, including when defeating a next-time-out winner last time, while Ami Please and Southern Artist are others fancied to be in the mix in an interesting affair.

Salute The Soldier - 14:25 Meydan

Salute The Soldier had excuses when stumbling at the start when finishing behind Bendoog here last month. With that in mind, he's better judged on his C&D success in January when proving too strong for Atletico El Culano, with Bendoog just over two lengths adrift in third. If able to reproduce that level of form, Salute The Solider will surely prove hard to beat in the absence of the very smart Hypothetical.

Al Suhail - 15:10 Meydan

Al Suhail showed a good turn of foot from off the pace to land the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort on return in January. While he's never been the most consistent, he broke the track record on that occasion and a repeat would see him tough to beat here. Danyah, a listed winner himself last time, and the returning Laneqash may give the selection most to think about, with Path of Thunder also making each-way appeal.