Siskany - 12:40 Meydan

Siskany didn't need to be at his best when landing a first pattern success here just over five weeks ago, and with this extra distance likely to pose him no problem Charlie Appleby's five-year-old gets the verdict to follow up. The main danger could be Broome, who was unable to negate a wide stall at Doha last month but is better drawn here and has the red-hot Ryan Moore back on board. Ardakan and Quickthorn are another couple worth considering.

No. 9 (5) Siskany SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Sight Success - 13:15 Meydan

Sight Success brings very smart Hong Kong form to the table and he looks the way to go in the Al Quoz Sprint. Three-year-old Al Dasim is improving at a rate of knots and is a big threat in receipt of weight, while Al Suhail tackles six furlongs for the first time but his form over longer trips reads pretty well in the context of this.

No. 11 (13) Sight Success (Aus) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: J. Size, Hong Kong

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Serifos - 15:10 Meydan

Japanese-trained horses have a very good recent record in the Dubai Turf so Serifos, a good winner in Group 1 company at Hanshin on his final three-year-old start, is taken to deny Lord North a hat-trick of wins in this race. Andre Fabre's Junko has the profile of one who can make his mark at the highest level this year so he's next on list ahead of Master of The Seas.