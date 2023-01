Having lost his way on turf last summer, My Dubawi (14:35 Meydan) posted a career-best effort to make a winning return on yard/dirt debut at Jebel Ali last week and a repeat could see him tough to beat turned out quickly. Low-mileage five-year-old Colour Up is improving by the run and is a big threat in his hat-trick bid. Rawy, on handicap debut, completes the shortlist.

Boomshalaa (15:10 Meydan) has a 16-month absence to overcome but he was verging on smart when last seen for Roger Varian and further improvement can't be ruled out as he joins a top local yard. Hierarchy was an expensive purchase out of the Hugo Palmer yard and should be thereabouts, while Shamlaan heads the dangers amongst the rest.

2021 2000 Guineas runner-up Master of The Seas (16:20 Meydan) showed he's still a really smart operator when comfortably landing a Newmarket Group 3 back in April and can make light of another absence to provide Charlie Appleby with a sixth win in the Zabeel Mile since 2015. The selection's stablemate Modern News can give him most to do, ahead of I Am Superman.