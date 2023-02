Falling Shadow - 14:00 Meydan

Several of these failed to fire in a soft-ground handicap over C&D a fortnight ago, but Falling Shadow acquitted himself very well on return and this lightly-raced four-year-old looks the one to be with. Better is expected from Brilliant Light with cheekpieces back on, while Count Rostov is interesting on return for a new yard following a year off.

Lazuli - 16:20 Meydan

A winner of this race 12 months ago, Lazuli ran up to his very best when seeing off stablemate Man of Promise by one and a quarter lengths in a C&D listed event on return five weeks ago. He gets the nod to confirm those placings, with Raasel and Acklam Express - who has finished runner-up in this race in each of the last two years - completing the shortlist.

I Am Superman - 17:30 Meydan

I Am Superman had been running well in Group races for Peter & Paul Snowden in Australia prior to his return at this track three weeks ago, so with that outing sure to have blown away any cobwebs, he's fancied to come out on top and notch a fourth career success for his current handler. Modern News held his form well last season so he rates as an obvious threat, along with Land Of Legends and Rodaballo.