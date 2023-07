Coronation Stakes key to Prix Rothschild

Elite Success wins if able to see out six furlongs

Course winner can gain sixth Deauville success

It is unusual for a Group 1 at the end of July to lack a single Group 1 winner but the Prix Rothschild at 15:25 is that rarity.

Not only that but Mqse De Sevigne 15/28.40, Life In Motion 16/117.00, and Tairann 100/1101.00 have neither won a Group 2 nor been placed at the top level.

That leaves six to choose from and they include the three English runners and Jessica Harrington's Sounds Of Heaven, the mount of Shane Foley.

The best Group 1 form would be the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot. Remarquee and Sounds Of Heaven, 25/1 and 16/1 outsiders when just a head separated them behind the winner Tahiyra, are significantly shorter this Sunday.

The third, Sounds Of Heaven 11/26.40, hasn't run since but Remarquee 4/14.80 was runner-up again in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket's July meeting - possibly an even better race as she was second to Nashwa and a length-and-a-half ahead of Via Sistina, both Group 1 winners.

Rogue Millennium 7/24.40 comes into this race in top form. Her success in the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes was a personal best while Grande Dame 7/17.80, a co-favourite for that Group 2, was towards the rear.

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore's mount is better than that run, though. She was third in the Sun Chariot over a mile on good to soft at Newmarket last autumn.

The two Frenchies with the best form are Kelina 5/15.80 and Sauterne 15/28.40. Two lengths separated them when they had the finish to the Group 2 Prix de Sandringham to themselves. In the 1,000 Guineas at Longchamp in May Sauterne had finished half-a-length in front of Kelina when they took minor honours.

Sauterne remains in form, coming second to Good Guess in the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat over seven here at Deauville.

It is a tight race in the absence of France's top three-year-old filly Blue Rose Cen.

There are four that have made the first four in Group 1s this season, so best choose from them: Kelina, Remarquee, Sauterne, Sounds Of Heaven. Put Grande Dame on the shortlist, too, for her third in the Cheveley Park last autumn.

My opinion is the English form at Royal Ascot and Newmarket is the best to go on.

There are a handful of English runners and jockeys on the undercard, with three of them in the Prix de Cabourg at 14:50.

This a Group 3 for two-year-olds over six furlongs and the Brit with the best form, Elite Status 4/51.77, has yet to race over the trip.

A winner of a maiden at Doncaster and a Listed at Sandown, he stayed over five at Royal Ascot going off favourite for the Norfolk Stakes.

His third to Valiant Force and Malc - ahead of His Majesty, placed in two Group 2s since - makes him the clear form pick. It's a matter of whether you want to back him over 220 yards further than he has gone before.

The other Brits in the line-up are the Archie Watson-trained Reveiller 10/111.00, four lengths behind Elite Status at Ascot again ridden by Hollie Doyle, and Power Mode 20/121.00 which made a winning debut in a Yarmouth maiden.

The best of the French team would be Havana Cigar 10/34.33, a winner over six at Chantilly and Saint-Cloud, and The Fixer 12/113.00 which scored over the minimum trip at Saint-Cloud and in a Chantilly Listed before coming 10th behind Elite Status in the Norfolk.

Sajir 7/17.80 looked smart when winning his Saint-Cloud maiden over an extended six on soft. He is unexposed, proven at the trip and will be at home on the forecast soft going.

The English interests in the Prix Psyche at 16:00 are David Simcock's Empress Wu 9/25.30, ridden by Cristian Demuro, and Eternal Dance 14/115.00 which Hollie Doyle rides for Francis Graffard.

Suffice it to say both fillies need to improve to make the first three.

Paz starts the day on 3/13.95. She was third to Kelina and Sauterne in the Prix de Sandringham, so her odds can be expected to shorten were that pair to run well in the previous race.

Left Sea 5/23.50, who beat Excellent Truth 9/25.30 three lengths when they were first and second in a Listed at Longchamp last month, would have a huge chance. The same is true of the runner-up who has since run a career best when second to Henry Candy's Araminta in a Group 3 at Chantilly.

Excellent Truth was unlucky in running that day, and would have gone close to winning with a clear run.

Six of the seven runners in the Prix Six Perfections at 16:35 have won, and I'm going with the one that hasn't - Maymay 11/26.40.

It is not as if she has not had ample chances to lose her maiden tag. She has run five times and none of the others has run on more than three occasions.

Why go for Kevin Philippart De Foy's filly? Well, she ran her best race yet when beaten little more than a length here by two smart colts in the Prix Roland de Chambure, a similar race over seven to Sunday's.

That earned her a higher rating from the French handicapper than Classic Flower 3/13.95, Laulne 6/16.80 or the other Newmarket runner, Amy Murphy's Ripon winner, Geologist 16/117.00.

Minoushka 7/24.40 won a seven-furlong contest for unraced fillies at Compiegne. Cavalletti 5/15.80 won a maiden over six at Chantilly.

Voodoo Magic beat three previous winners at La Teste and two subsequent ones at Longchamp. This is a step up in class but I would expect her to go close. She's not put a foot wrong so far and her odds of 7/17.80 are the most appealing of the three.

The two UK-trained runners in the Prix du Carrousel at 17:10 could finish first and second on their best form.

The trouble is Hugo Palmer's Rajinsky 17/29.40 and Archie Watson's Aaddeey 11/26.40 are unreliable.

Rajinsky would be a cracking each-way bet on his fifth in the Chester Cup but he has since run a stinker in the Northumberland Plate. His first poor run since the 2020 Cesarewitch.

Aaddeey, contrastingly, was a best-forgotten 12th of 16 under Hollie Doyle in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot but followed that with a career-best second in the Coral Marathon at Sandown.

The key to the race from a French point of view is the Prix la Maskowa on very soft going over a mile and seven at Saint-Cloud last month.

Skazino 3/13.95 took that by a length and a neck from Moon Wolf 7/24.40 and Fasol 7/17.80, but has a 3lb penalty for that Listed win, so any of the three could win.

Goya Senora, three lengths back, also has a 3lb penalty for winning the Group 2 Prix Kergorlay after his second in this race last year.

I'll go out on a limb and put up Goya Senora 11/26.40, a winner of five races at Deauville whose two best efforts last year were here in August.

Looking at his form this year, he may well be past his best at seven, but at the odds he is of interest back at his favourite track.