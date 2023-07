Ryan Moore on his Sunday Deauville rides

Power Mode has potential to compete

Betfair ambassador unbeaten on Grande Dame

14:50 - Power Mode

He did it well on his debut at Yarmouth. He obviously has to improve a good deal to beat horses with Group form like Elite Status and a couple of unbeaten horses from the home team, but the potential is there.

15:25 - Grande Dame

No. 3 (9) Grande Dame Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

This is a filly I have liked ever since I won on her at Ascot on her debut, and luckily I am unbeaten on her, as she also won really well for me at Sandown afterwards. We did have the option of a Group 3 for her at Ascot on Saturday but I'd say she is well worth her shot in this Group 1.

She handled a bit of ease well enough when third in the Sun Chariot, and she probably needed the run more than the betting suggested in the Duke Of Cambridge on her return, though I suppose you would have liked to have seen a little more from her there.

At her best, she has as good a chance as any in here, though this is obviously a Group 1 with depth, if no stand-out performer.