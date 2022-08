Coming slap bang in the middle of August, the €1million Prix Jacques Le Marois at 14:55 is one of the highlights of the summer season.

And the Brits, as ever, are playing their part in making it the most valuable jewel in the Deauville crown with three Royal Ascot Group 1 winners taking part.

Coroebus added the St James's Palace Stakes to the 2,000 Guineas that was already on his CV. State Of Rest won the Prince Of Wales's over 10 furlongs. Inspiral won the Coronation Stakes, but has since been outbattled by Prosperous Voyage in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

Most didn't see Prosperous Voyage's win coming that day, but she was only beaten a neck in the 1,000 Guineas and it was wrong to underestimate that form.

How good Light Infantry is we may never know. Jamie Spencer steadies him at the start of his races, and gives away several lengths before trying to close the leaders down.

This is not an ideal tactic against a line-up of Group 1 winners that tend not to come back to the field.

In the recent Prix Jean Prat, over seven furlongs, he failed to catch the winner Tenebrism, taking second spot off Lusail 50 yards out. On a line through the third, he is the equal of Coroebus, yet the Godolphin runner is 2.6213/8 and Light Infantry is 15.014/1.

Using Modern Games as a yardstick, you would expect Coroebus and Light Infantry to beat Bathrat Leon, but not by far. The Japanese star's odds of 26.025/1 are generous given he won the Godolphin Mile at Meydan in the spring but I'm not tempted to put him up each-way.

State Of Rest is my favourite 10-furlong horse, having won four Group 1s over the trip including the Prix Ganay. He has not won over a mile, though, so it is Coroebus for me. I certainly prefer him to his main market rival, Inspiral.

State of Play appeals each-way now he has gone out from 5.5 to 6.511/2

Night can get day off to good start

Buick's first task is to get Coroebus' stablemate Mysterious Night home first in the Circus Maximus Prix Francois Boutin at 12:58.

The Brits have a strong hand in the opening Group3 as Mysterious Night has finished third in Group 2s at Newmarket and Goodwood. Our second flagbearer, Amy Murphy's Ipanema Princess was third to Sydneyarms Chelsea and Terrestrial over course and distance in the Prix Six Perfections, a Group 3.

Joseph O'Brien's Montesilvano and the French trio step up in grade after winning maidens, conditions races or, in Pink Pong's case, a Longchamp nursery.

A British 1-2 is a strong possibility with Mysterious Night most likely to come out on top. However, he is surprisingly 1.574/7, so I suggest Ipanema Princess 1514/1 each-way.

Eternal Pearl can seal good day for Buick

Buick's third Group success for Godolphin should come on Eternal Pearl 3.002/1 in the Prix Minerve at 16:05.

She is moving up in class after winning the Aphrodite Stakes at Newmarket. The other English runner Ed Walker's Kawida 5.04/1 drops a notch or two after a career-best fifth in the Oaks and a disappointing last of seven in the Lancashire Oaks.

The only French Listed winner in the line-up is Lastotchka. She took the Prix de Thiberville at Longchamp before losing out by a head to Raclette in a Group 2 with Zefania two lengths back in fourth.

Darcy can get back to winning ways

Paul and Oliver Cole have had a decent month that has included Jack Darcy coming fourth in the Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

The three-year-old went into that Group 3 unbeaten, having won at Salisbury and Newbury, and should make it 3 wins from 4 starts by taking the Prix Nureyev at 13:33.

It's an open race, though, and two of the runners have contested Derbys. Lassaut was down the field at Chantilly, having contested the French 2,000 before that. Magical Beat was an unlucky loser of a trial at Baden-Baden before finishing nearer last than first in Hamburg.

The Andre Fabre pair also have a bit of class about them.

Dreamflight 1110/1 is unpenalised for his Group win last October but has a 4lb penalty for winning a Listed at Saint-Cloud in March. The only time he has finished out of the first four was when taking on some of Europe's best two-year-olds in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud at the end of last season. This is a weaker race and he looks each-way value at his overnight Sportsbook odds.

Fabre's other runner Athabascan 1211/1 was second in the Listed Prix Pelleas at Compiegne, with Musical Beat a couple of lengths back in fourth.

It's Soumillon v Moore in the Prix Gontaut-Biron

The Cole's other runner on the card is Majestic Dawn in the 10-furlong Group 3 Prix Gontaut-Biron at 15:30.

The six-year-old rarely runs a bad race and showed a decent field a clean set of hooves when making all at Goodwood at May.

Jim Crowley went eight lengths clear that day and was still the best part of four lengths up at the line with West End Charmer and Stormy Antarctic second and third.

Dilawar was a fast-finishing second to Djo Francais in the Group 3 Prix Bertrand de Breuil over a mile. He won a lesser race over course and distance 12 months ago and a Group 3 here over a mile after that.

Given he is two from two at Deauville, Dilawar gets my vote but Ryan Moore will be hard to catch on Majestic Dawn.