Favourites have solid record in Prix Renaud du Vivier

Whymper looks nailed on for a podium finish

Inedit de Ciergues goes for fourth win at Auteuil

The favourite for the final Grade One of the year at Auteuil has started odds-on in each of the last eight runnings.

And the Prix Renaud du Vivier at 14:50 is likely to be the ninth, with Losange Bleu a worthy favourite in the Sportsbook.

Six of the eight have won - Blue Dragon, De Bon Coeur, Master Dino, L'Autonomie, Theleme, and Il Est Francais. The two that failed to live up to expectations on the day were Device (7/10), who fell in 2016, and James Du Berlais (2/5), beaten a short head in 2020.

None of the nine in today's line-up has won a Grade One, Losange Bleu coming closest when runner-up to Willie Mullins' Gala Marceau in the Prix Alain du Breil - Course de Haies de Printemps over course and distance in May.

Behind Whymper, Libeccio, and Japon in the Prix de Maisons-Laffitte, when he was conceding them 4lb (and Japon 7lb), Losange Bleu has since overwhelmed Whymper in a Grade 3 on heavy here.

Carlton du Berlais finished in the money behind Losange Bleu three times in the spring of 2022. He was off the course for 15 months prior to his two recent runs at Compiegne and has not returned where he left off in terms of form, finishing 17 lengths behind Marvin Flight last time. Hence his odds of [].

Lou Fast and Garde De Burge have been mixing chasing and hurdling unsuccessfully.

July Flower has won her two starts over hurdles on heavy here this autumn. A Grade One bumper winner at Fontainebleau, she has a lot more on her plate than in her previous races.

It is fair to conclude that it is Losange Bleu's race to lose - he could fall or do a Shishkin, and plant himself at the start - but equally you have to think that Whymper is the only one that could conceivably make a race of it, and the best bet for the forecast.

His Racing Post estimate odds are 6/17.00, and I think he will drift out from his early morning odds of 4/15.00.

Back Whymper each-way @ 5/16.00 or bigger Bet now

The feature chase is the Prix General Donnio at 13:33, a Listed chase restricted to horses that have not won a Graded race over fences this year.

The pair with 6lb penalties are Inedit de Ciergues, winner of five chases including three at Auteuil, and Glorice, a winner over fences here, at Angers, and most recently Compiegne.

Glorice has to give 2lb to Champagne Mystery, who was three lengths behind him at Compiegne last time so there should not be much between them. Crucially, though, Champagne Mystery has won only one of his 14 starts since leaving Nicky Henderson in 2021, which is off-putting.

Noble Diamond is an in-form handicapper whose recent Toulouse win was a career-best. A winner of five of his last six, he hasn't raced over these fences before. He is well worth considering despite this being his first run at Auteuil.

Hurrick des Obeaux is on a losing run of 18, dating back to a Listed hurdle race here early in 2021. His heart is in the right place but he lacks a turn of foot.

Nick Littmoden's Trent Lane is two from two over fences but those wins have come in lesser races at Fontainebleau and Paray-Le-Moniale.

Deep Cave ran in Graded races as a novice hurdler with Henry de Bromhead at the start of the year. He saw off the challenge of Idee Fixe on his chasing debut at Compiegne but fell when favourite last time, his first visit to Auteuil when Idee Fixe was third.

I've narrowed the eight down to three with preference for Inedit de Ciergues ahead of the Francois Nicolle-trained pair Glorice and Noble Diamond.

My tip is likely to be fourth or even fifth in the betting, as he is out of form and this is a significant drop in distance for him. I will be backing him each-way at 8s or longer, no shorter.

Back Inedit de Ciergues each-way @ 8/19.00 or longer Bet now

Read Alan Dudman's Daily Multiple tips here.