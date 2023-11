Doctor Khan Junior a 4.41 BSP winner yesterday

No. 1 Bukhill (Ire) Trainer: Peter Fahey, Ireland

Jockey: E. A. Fitzgerald

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 108

Bukhill should appreciate the soft conditions today for the 2m Handicap Hurdle, but more pertinent perhaps is the big drop back down into a comfortable class as he was last seen at Cheltenham.

He ran at the October meeting in a Class 3 and struggled there, but he raced from 114 at Prestbury Park, and he's back to 108 in more realistic company.

The 5yo was well supported winning at Downpatrick in October for a novice handicap win, with the drop down to 2m from 2m2f suiting him well as he had enough pace to deal with the way the race developed into a bit of a dash.

His trainer Peter Fahey described him as a horse with a bit of pace, so these tight tracks are a plus and this contest won't take a lot of winning.

At 6/17.00 he's just about an each-way price and with the Sportsbook paying the extra place with four, I would be surprised if he wasn't good enough to land the place part.

No. 11 Dundaniel (Ire) Trainer: Michael G. Kennedy, Ireland

Jockey: Gavin Peter Brouder

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 114

Dundaniel is race fit from two runs this season and he'll have that on his side against a Willie Mullins' favourite for this race with the Closutton runner En Beton at 7/24.50, but Mullins' chaser is returning from a 665-day absence.

Dundaniel is a bigger price at 11/26.50, which looks too big as running over 2m5f today will be the first time from his two starts this season he gets his ideal trip.

He made his reappearance in October with a run over 2m1f and he was over a sharp 2m2f last time at Thurles and would have gone close with the winner had it not been for a mistake at the last.

The 8yo won a Cork Maiden Hunter Chase at the track last term over 3m and looked a horse with a bit of potential - especially one who will be running in a handicap from such a low mark of 114 and getting nearly two stone from the 140-rated En Beton.

He is slightly out of the handicap, but he is unexposed and will stay well.

