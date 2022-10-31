</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham two horse finish Strong Glance winning 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Multiple</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Melbourne Cup: Runner-by-runner guide</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/timeform/">Timeform</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-10-31">31 October 2022</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Melbourne Cup: Runner-by-runner guide", "name": "Melbourne Cup: Runner-by-runner guide", "description": "Timeform Australia bring you their runner-by-runner guide and 1-2-3 verdict for the Melbourne Cup (04:00 GMT) at Flemington on Tuesday...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/melbourne-cup-timeforms-runner-by-runner-guide-1-311022-143.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/melbourne-cup-timeforms-runner-by-runner-guide-1-311022-143.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-31T15:27:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-31T17:19:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Flemington Melbourne Cup 1280x720.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Timeform Australia bring you their runner-by-runner guide and 1-2-3 verdict for the Melbourne Cup (04:00 GMT) at Flemington on Tuesday... Melbourne Cup Flemington, Tuesday 04:00 GMT 1. Gold Trip (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace/ Mark Zahra) Group 2 winner in France. Most recently finished ninth (beaten less than three lengths) when fitted with first-time blinkers in the Cox Plate (10f) at Moonee Valley. Previously ran a terrific race when second in the Caulfield Cup (12f), passing the post just a head behind Durston. Looks a key player on that form now up in trip. 2. Duais (Edward Cummings/ Hugh Bowman) Australian Cup and Tancred winner. Most recently finished eighth (beaten two and a quarter lengths) in the Caulfield Cup (12f) having previously filled the same position in the Turnbull Stakes (10f) at this course. She was strong late in the Caulfield Cup and looks set to peak here. 3. Knights Order (Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott/ Tim Clark) 2022 Sydney Cup winner. Most recently set the pace for much of the race when third in the Caulfield Cup (12f), ultimately passing the post a length behind the winner. Before that finished fourth in the Turnbull Stakes (10f) at this course. Has had a terrific spring campaign. Will be up on the speed and should go well again. 4. Montefilia (David Payne/ Jason Collett) Ranvet Stakes winner. Beaten a little over a length when fourth in the Caulfield Cup (12f) last time having previously finished third in a small field for the Hill Stakes (10f) at Randwick. Improved nicely on her latest run and could easily take another step forward. Best form puts her right in the mix here. 5. Numerian (Annabel Neasham/ Tommy Berry) Tracked the speed and boxed on steadily when fifth (beaten a length and a quarter) in the Caulfield Cup (12f) last time. The run before that he filled the runner-up spot in the Hill Stakes (10f) at Randwick. Three good runs this time around have him ready to peak in this. Looks to have a legitimate chance. 6. Without A Fight (Simon & Ed Crisford/ William Buick) Group 3 winner (14f) at York in July. Ran up to his best after 11 weeks off when second in a listed race (12f) at Newmarket last time, doing good late work to pass the post only two and a quarter lengths behind Siskany (to whom he was conceding 5 lb). Shapes as if likely to stay this longer trip and shares his sire with Cross Counter and Twilight Payment, who won this race in 2018 and 2020, respectively. 7. Camorra (Ben & JD Hayes, Ben Melham) Formerly trained in Ireland by Ger Lyons and showed smart form with blinkers refitted when winning the Curragh Cup (14f) in June. Failed to repeat that effort after three months off when finishing only eighth in the Irish St Leger over the same course and distance last time. Irish formlines have long held up here, but this demands a career best on first start for new connections. 8. Deauville Legend (James Ferguson/ Kerrin McEvoy) Very smart performer who won a maiden (10f) at Windsor in April and the Bahrain Trophy (13f) at Newmarket in July. Had a bit in hand when also winning the Great Voltigeur Stakes (12f) at York last time, keeping going well to land the spoils by two and three-quarter lengths. Follows a familiar pathway across from the UK and formlines jumps off the page. Very much the one to beat. 9. Stockman (Joseph Pride/ Sam Clipperton) Eased back early on before finishing eighth (beaten two and three-quarter lengths) in the Rosehill Gold Cup (10f) last time. The race before that he came from midfield and won by a length and three-quarters in the Star St Leger Stakes (13f) at Rosehill. Racing well and goes in all conditions. Not without a chance. 10. Vow And Declare (Danny O'Brien/ Blake Shinn) 2019 Melbourne Cup winner. Most recently finished sixth (beaten two lengths) in the Caulfield Cup (12f) having previously finished fifth in the Bart Cummings (12.5f) at this track. Seems to be coming to the boil and this race has been the target. Respected. 11. Young Werther (Danny O'Brien/ Damian Lane) Most recently finished tenth (beaten three lengths) in the Cox Plate (10f) at Moonee Valley. The race before that he sat on the pace before finishing third in the Turnbull Stakes (10f) at this track. They were two sound efforts and he will be suited by this longer trip. Likely to take plenty of beating. 12. Hoo Ya Mal (Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott/ Craig Williams) Smart performer who finished second in the Derby (12f) at Epsom and third in the Gordon Stakes (12f) at Goodwood before gaining a deserved victory in the March Stakes (14f) at the latter venue. Below form when finishing down the field in the St Leger (14f) at Doncaster last time, with lack of application looking an issue. Still, he can't be dismissed judged on the pick of his form in the UK now starting out for new connections (previously trained by George Boughey). 13. Serpentine (Robert Hickmott/ John Allen) 2020 Epsom Derby winner. Gave a bold sight but was run down late with blinkers fitted for the first time in the Archer Stakes (12.5f) at this course on Saturday, ultimately losing out by a length. The race before that he finished tenth in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup (12.5f). Blinkers helped last time but more required again. 14. Daqiansweet Junior (Phillip Stokes/ Daniel Moor) Adelaide Cup winner. Sat on the pace before fading to trail in second last (though beaten only two and a half lengths) in the Bart Cummings (12.5f) at this track last time. The start before that he finished seventh in a Group 3 (10f) at Caulfield. This trip suits but others are better. 15. Grand Promenade (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace/ Harry Coffey) Beaten 11 lengths when fourth in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup (12.5f) last time having previously finished ninth in the Herbert Power Stakes (12f) at Caulfield. Took a step back in the right direction last time and finished sixth here last year when in better form. 16. Arapaho (Bjorn Baker/ Rachel King) Gave a good account when filling the runner-up spot (beaten a length and three-quarters) in the Star St Leger Stakes (13f) at Rosehill last time. The run before that he was eased back early on before finishing eighth in the Metropolitan (12f) at Randwick. Continues to run well but a win here would be a surprise. 17. Emissary (Michael Moroney/ Patrick Moloney) Geelong Cup winner (12f) last time by a length and the race before that he was eighth in the Herbert Power Stakes (12f) at Caulfield. Arrives here in good heart but may want the rain to stay away. 18. Lunar Flare (Grahame Begg/ Michael Dee) Going well and notably finished second (beaten four lengths) in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup (12.5f) last time having previously won the Bart Cummings (12.5f) at this track, running on well from midfield to get the verdict by a long-neck. Also won the Moonee Valley Gold Cup last year but faces her toughest test now. 19. Smokin' Romans (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace/ Jamie Kah) Raced right near the speed and boxed on well to spring a surprise in the Turnbull Stakes (10f) at this course by a length and a half. Followed that with another sound run when seventh (beaten two and a quarter lengths) in the Caulfield Cup (12f) last time. Should stay the trip but has much more on his plate. 20. Tralee Rose (Symon Wilde/ Dean Yendall) Failed to land a blow on her last two starts, finishing last of 14 in the listed Heatherlie Handicap (8.5f) at Caulfield and thirteenth of 18 in the Caulfield Cup (12f) at the same course. Yet to fire this spring and looks thoroughly exposed as below this class. 21. Point Nepean (Non Runner) 22. High Emocean (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace/ Teodore Nugent) Ran on from midfield and won by a head in the Bendigo Cup (12f) last time. Also did good late work when previously finishing sixth in the Bart Cummings (12.5f) at this course. Having a great spring but this runs far deeper than the Bendigo Cup. 23. Interpretation (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace/ Craig Newitt) Beaten four lengths into sixth in the Geelong Cup (12f) last time and before that stuck to his task well having raced on the pace when third in the Bart Cummings (12.5f) at this course. Will appreciate a stronger test here. Hasn't had a lot of luck this spring and rates an interesting outsider in this. 24. Realm of Flowers (Anthony & Sam Freedman/ Damien Thornton) Suffered a narrow defeat when third (beaten just a nose) in the Metropolitan (12f) at Randwick last time. Before that he sat on the speed throughout before also finishing third in the listed Tattersalls Club Cup (12f) over the same course and distance. Best effort to date last time and stays the trip well. Has a chance.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Flemington%20Melbourne%20Cup%201280x720.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Timeform" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Flemington Melbourne Cup 1280x720.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Flemington Melbourne Cup 1280x720.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Flemington Melbourne Cup 1280x720.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Flemington Melbourne Cup 1280x720.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Melbourne Cup"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">The Melbourne Cup takes place in the early hours of Tuesday morning</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205783853" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Australian Racing Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/horse-racing\/market\/1.205783853","entry_title":"Melbourne Cup: Runner-by-runner guide"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205783853">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Melbourne%20Cup%3A%20Runner-by-runner%20guide&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fworld-racing%2Faustralia%2Fmelbourne-cup-timeforms-runner-by-runner-guide-1-311022-143.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fworld-racing%2Faustralia%2Fmelbourne-cup-timeforms-runner-by-runner-guide-1-311022-143.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fworld-racing%2Faustralia%2Fmelbourne-cup-timeforms-runner-by-runner-guide-1-311022-143.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fworld-racing%2Faustralia%2Fmelbourne-cup-timeforms-runner-by-runner-guide-1-311022-143.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fworld-racing%2Faustralia%2Fmelbourne-cup-timeforms-runner-by-runner-guide-1-311022-143.html&text=Melbourne%20Cup%3A%20Runner-by-runner%20guide" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Timeform Australia bring you their runner-by-runner guide and 1-2-3 verdict for the Melbourne Cup (04:00 GMT) at Flemington on Tuesday...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Deauville Legend has a profile similar to recent Cup winners Rekindling and Cross Counter. He has gone from strength-to-strength over the UK season and his win in the Great Voltiguer at York last time makes for top reading."</p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205783853" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Melbourne Cup</a><br> <strong>Flemington, Tuesday 04:00 GMT</strong><p><strong>1. Gold Trip (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace/ Mark Zahra)</strong><br> Group 2 winner in France. Most recently finished ninth (beaten less than three lengths) when fitted with first-time blinkers in the Cox Plate (10f) at Moonee Valley. Previously ran a terrific race when second in the Caulfield Cup (12f), passing the post just a head behind Durston. Looks a key player on that form now up in trip.</p><p><strong>2. Duais (Edward Cummings/ Hugh Bowman)</strong><br> Australian Cup and Tancred winner. Most recently finished eighth (beaten two and a quarter lengths) in the Caulfield Cup (12f) having previously filled the same position in the Turnbull Stakes (10f) at this course. She was strong late in the Caulfield Cup and looks set to peak here.</p><p><strong>3. Knights Order (Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott/ Tim Clark)</strong><br> 2022 Sydney Cup winner. Most recently set the pace for much of the race when third in the Caulfield Cup (12f), ultimately passing the post a length behind the winner. Before that finished fourth in the Turnbull Stakes (10f) at this course. Has had a terrific spring campaign. Will be up on the speed and should go well again.</p><p><strong>4. Montefilia (David Payne/ Jason Collett)</strong><br> Ranvet Stakes winner. Beaten a little over a length when fourth in the Caulfield Cup (12f) last time having previously finished third in a small field for the Hill Stakes (10f) at Randwick. Improved nicely on her latest run and could easily take another step forward. Best form puts her right in the mix here.</p><p><strong>5. Numerian (Annabel Neasham/ Tommy Berry)</strong><br> Tracked the speed and boxed on steadily when fifth (beaten a length and a quarter) in the Caulfield Cup (12f) last time. The run before that he filled the runner-up spot in the Hill Stakes (10f) at Randwick. Three good runs this time around have him ready to peak in this. Looks to have a legitimate chance.</p><p><strong>6. Without A Fight (Simon & Ed Crisford/ William Buick)</strong><br> Group 3 winner (14f) at York in July. Ran up to his best after 11 weeks off when second in a listed race (12f) at Newmarket last time, doing good late work to pass the post only two and a quarter lengths behind Siskany (to whom he was conceding 5 lb). Shapes as if likely to stay this longer trip and shares his sire with Cross Counter and Twilight Payment, who won this race in 2018 and 2020, respectively.</p><p><strong>7. Camorra (Ben & JD Hayes, Ben Melham)</strong><br> Formerly trained in Ireland by Ger Lyons and showed smart form with blinkers refitted when winning the Curragh Cup (14f) in June. Failed to repeat that effort after three months off when finishing only eighth in the Irish St Leger over the same course and distance last time. Irish formlines have long held up here, but this demands a career best on first start for new connections.</p><p><strong>8. Deauville Legend (James Ferguson/ Kerrin McEvoy)</strong><br> Very smart performer who won a maiden (10f) at Windsor in April and the Bahrain Trophy (13f) at Newmarket in July. Had a bit in hand when also winning the Great Voltigeur Stakes (12f) at York last time, keeping going well to land the spoils by two and three-quarter lengths. Follows a familiar pathway across from the UK and formlines jumps off the page. Very much the one to beat.</p><p><strong>9. Stockman (Joseph Pride/ Sam Clipperton)</strong><br> Eased back early on before finishing eighth (beaten two and three-quarter lengths) in the Rosehill Gold Cup (10f) last time. The race before that he came from midfield and won by a length and three-quarters in the Star St Leger Stakes (13f) at Rosehill. Racing well and goes in all conditions. Not without a chance.</p><p><strong>10. Vow And Declare (Danny O'Brien/ Blake Shinn)</strong><br> 2019 Melbourne Cup winner. Most recently finished sixth (beaten two lengths) in the Caulfield Cup (12f) having previously finished fifth in the Bart Cummings (12.5f) at this track. Seems to be coming to the boil and this race has been the target. Respected.</p><p><strong>11. Young Werther (Danny O'Brien/ Damian Lane)</strong><br> Most recently finished tenth (beaten three lengths) in the Cox Plate (10f) at Moonee Valley. The race before that he sat on the pace before finishing third in the Turnbull Stakes (10f) at this track. They were two sound efforts and he will be suited by this longer trip. Likely to take plenty of beating.</p><p><strong>12. Hoo Ya Mal (Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott/ Craig Williams)</strong><br> Smart performer who finished second in the Derby (12f) at Epsom and third in the Gordon Stakes (12f) at Goodwood before gaining a deserved victory in the March Stakes (14f) at the latter venue. Below form when finishing down the field in the St Leger (14f) at Doncaster last time, with lack of application looking an issue. Still, he can't be dismissed judged on the pick of his form in the UK now starting out for new connections (previously trained by George Boughey).</p><p><strong>13. Serpentine (Robert Hickmott/ John Allen)</strong><br> 2020 Epsom Derby winner. Gave a bold sight but was run down late with blinkers fitted for the first time in the Archer Stakes (12.5f) at this course on Saturday, ultimately losing out by a length. The race before that he finished tenth in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup (12.5f). Blinkers helped last time but more required again.</p><p><strong>14. Daqiansweet Junior (Phillip Stokes/ Daniel Moor)</strong><br> Adelaide Cup winner. Sat on the pace before fading to trail in second last (though beaten only two and a half lengths) in the Bart Cummings (12.5f) at this track last time. The start before that he finished seventh in a Group 3 (10f) at Caulfield. This trip suits but others are better.</p><p><strong>15. Grand Promenade (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace/ Harry Coffey)</strong><br> Beaten 11 lengths when fourth in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup (12.5f) last time having previously finished ninth in the Herbert Power Stakes (12f) at Caulfield. Took a step back in the right direction last time and finished sixth here last year when in better form.</p><p><strong>16. Arapaho (Bjorn Baker/ Rachel King)</strong><br> Gave a good account when filling the runner-up spot (beaten a length and three-quarters) in the Star St Leger Stakes (13f) at Rosehill last time. The run before that he was eased back early on before finishing eighth in the Metropolitan (12f) at Randwick. Continues to run well but a win here would be a surprise.</p><p><strong>17. Emissary (Michael Moroney/ Patrick Moloney)</strong><br> Geelong Cup winner (12f) last time by a length and the race before that he was eighth in the Herbert Power Stakes (12f) at Caulfield. Arrives here in good heart but may want the rain to stay away.</p><p><strong>18. Lunar Flare (Grahame Begg/ Michael Dee)</strong><br> Going well and notably finished second (beaten four lengths) in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup (12.5f) last time having previously won the Bart Cummings (12.5f) at this track, running on well from midfield to get the verdict by a long-neck. Also won the Moonee Valley Gold Cup last year but faces her toughest test now.</p><p><strong>19. Smokin' Romans (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace/ Jamie Kah)</strong><br> Raced right near the speed and boxed on well to spring a surprise in the Turnbull Stakes (10f) at this course by a length and a half. Followed that with another sound run when seventh (beaten two and a quarter lengths) in the Caulfield Cup (12f) last time. Should stay the trip but has much more on his plate.</p><p><strong>20. Tralee Rose (Symon Wilde/ Dean Yendall)</strong><br> Failed to land a blow on her last two starts, finishing last of 14 in the listed Heatherlie Handicap (8.5f) at Caulfield and thirteenth of 18 in the Caulfield Cup (12f) at the same course. Yet to fire this spring and looks thoroughly exposed as below this class.</p><p><strong>21. Point Nepean (Non Runner)</strong></p><p><strong>22. High Emocean (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace/ Teodore Nugent)</strong><br> Ran on from midfield and won by a head in the Bendigo Cup (12f) last time. Also did good late work when previously finishing sixth in the Bart Cummings (12.5f) at this course. Having a great spring but this runs far deeper than the Bendigo Cup.</p><p><strong>23. Interpretation (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace/ Craig Newitt)</strong><br> Beaten four lengths into sixth in the Geelong Cup (12f) last time and before that stuck to his task well having raced on the pace when third in the Bart Cummings (12.5f) at this course. Will appreciate a stronger test here. Hasn't had a lot of luck this spring and rates an interesting outsider in this.</p><p><strong>24. Realm of Flowers (Anthony & Sam Freedman/ Damien Thornton)</strong><br> Suffered a narrow defeat when third (beaten just a nose) in the Metropolitan (12f) at Randwick last time. Before that he sat on the speed throughout before also finishing third in the listed Tattersalls Club Cup (12f) over the same course and distance. Best effort to date last time and stays the trip well. Has a chance.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Verdict</h2> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.205783853" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Deauville Legend</a> has a profile similar to recent Cup winners Rekindling and Cross Counter. He has gone from strength-to-strength over the UK season and his win in the Great Voltiguer at York last time makes for top reading. The last five winners of the Voltiguer have gone on to win at the top level and Deauville Legend looked capable of making that six as he stormed away to win with authority. He had the Cox Plate third in the same spot there giving the form a nice look here in Australia. From the locals, Montefilia was the eye-catcher when fourth in the Caulfield Cup. That was a big run and her heavy track Ranvet Stakes win says rain will be of little concern to her. Young Werther could be sneaking under the radar. He was placed in the Turnbull and now meets Gold Trip 3.5kg better at the weights from when they hit the line together in the Cox Plate.<p>1. Deauville Legend<br> 2. Montefilia<br> 3. 