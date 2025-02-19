Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Horse In Focus

Former winning pointer Touchwoodexpress made a good start over fences for Nigel Twiston-Davies, winning a novices' handicap on his chasing debut at Huntingdon in October, and has a good chance of doubling his tally in the three and a quarter mile handicap at Doncaster (15:58).

Still only a six-year-old, Touchwoodexpress remains unexposed after just four runs over fences, with his best effort coming at Warwick on his second start when he found only a rival who had dropped a long way in the weights, Jony Max, too good.

Touchwoodexpress was a faller on his latest start at Taunton at the end of December but has been given a short break since and returns at time when his stable is in good form. Twiston-Davies has had only three winners this month from 33 runners, but a further 13 have finished in the first three and he has Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag.

Touchwoodexpress is fitted with the cheekpieces that he wore when successful at Huntingdon and has good claims heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1lb.

Recommended Bet Back Touchwoodexpress in the 15:58 at Doncaster SBK 15/4

Twiston-Davies has prospects of an across-the-card double as Ballycamus looks the one to beat under Toby McCain-Mitchell in the amateur jockeys' handicap chase at Ludlow (16:10). McCain-Mitchell has a 33% strike-rate when partnering the yard's chasers this season, his four winners for Twiston-Davies including a wide-margin success on Beauport in the Berkshire National at Ascot.

Ballycamus gained his latest win at Windsor in February under Sam Twiston-Davies, maintaining a very consistent record, particularly in small fields. He normally races prominently so competition for the lead was probably a factor when he underperformed in a bigger field back at the same course last time.

That run can be forgiven therefore, and with just five runners to beat this time, Ballycamus looks capable of conceding weight to all his rivals.

Recommended Bet Back Ballycamus in the 16:10 at Ludlow SBK 9/2





Local Hero has done all his winning at Kempton where Richard Hannon's colt is unbeaten in three starts and he can notch another win there under top weight in the mile handicap (20:00).

Having made an impressive debut at the track as a two-year-old, Local Hero also won on his first start in a handicap there last summer over seven furlongs and then ran his best race yet back over a mile when returning to Kempton in December.

Racing handily and travelling well, Local Hero quickened to lead approaching the final furlong and ran out a ready winner by a length and a half from Altmore, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to identify him as one likely to be of interest next time. Given his largely progressive profile away from turf, a 4 lb rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to prevent him from following up and maintaining his 100% record at the track.

Recommended Bet Back Local Hero in the 20:00 Kempton SBK 13/8

