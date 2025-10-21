Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 improver at Newmarket

Savvy has plenty more to offer

Dark Shore worth another chance

Dramatic Star interesting up in trip

Savvy Disko's sales price almost tripled from 52,000 guineas as a yearling to 140,000 guineas at the breeze-ups earlier this year and he showed plenty to work on when third in a maiden which has a history of producing above-average performers over this course and distance earlier this month.

Savvy Disko didn't look as tuned up as the other newcomer that day, and was unable to quicken with that rival and the winner in the final furlong, but left the impression the experience would bring him on both mentally and physically.

That form sets the standard among these and, with improvement almost certain, he makes plenty of appeal for a yard that are going through something of a purple patch this month.

Recommended Bet Back Savvy Disko in the 14:23 Newmarket SBK 3/1

Dark Shore was an expensive yearling who has a contrasting pedigree, plenty of stamina on the dam's side, but he's more of a sprinter on looks, and was the strongest in the betting of the newcomers in a valuable maiden at Ascot in July.

He appeared to be carrying plenty of condition, and shaped accordingly, but he showed more second time up in a good race at Ffos Las next time. He then bumped into impressive debut winner Into The Sky at Newbury, and that rival franked the form when runner-up to Words of Truth in the Mill Reef Stakes, a horse Dark Shore had finished behind on debut, also.

It was therefore no surprise to see him well supported on his nursery debut over a mile at this course last time given he appeared to have been let in lightly from a BHA mark of 78.

However, he didn't appear to last out the mile on that occasion, looking set for second place at worst before tiring in the final furlong. The return to seven furlongs looks a good move with that in mind and, given William Buick has a 24% strike rate for the yard, he looks a positive jockey booking.

Recommended Bet Back Dark Shore in the 17:18 Newmarket SBK 15/4

Dramatic Star wasn't seen to best effect on his return at Ascot on Shergar Cup day, given too much to do in a race which wasn't strongly run and never able to land a blow.

However, he proved much sharper on the back of that outing returned to a mile and three quarters when beaten only a neck by progressive stablemate The Reverand in the Old Borough Cup at Haydock, producing a career-best effort and looking like he was going to do enough before being reeled in close home.

Soft ground was a possible excuse for a slightly lesser effort over a similar trip at Newbury last time, racing in a good position but weakening from around two furlongs out, and he looks interesting moving up to two miles for the first time back on an artificial surface.

Dramatic Star is out of a smart mare who stayed a mile and three quarters, so there is hope in his pedigree that this move up to two miles will suit, while staying races at this track are rarely run at a strong gallop, so his tactical speed may prove vital. Furthermore, he won his only other start on an artificial surface at Newcastle.

Recommended Bet Back Dramatic Star in the 19:40 Kempton SBK 7/2

Now read more horse racing tips and previews here