Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Ratings Choice

Robert Cowell's sprinter Isle of Lismore has won at least once in all five of his previous campaigns and he can keep up that record by winning on this card for the second year running (15:23). A five-furlong specialist nowadays, Isle of Lismore won a division of the corresponding handicap 12 months ago by half a length from Fair Wind, proving better than ever with a defeat of a rival who went on to land a valuable contest over the same course and distance later in the season.

While Isle of Lismore was runner-up at Newmarket on his next start, his form took a turn for the worse for the rest of the year but that means he starts this campaign potentially well-handicapped and is now 7lb below the mark he won from last year. He also took a big step back in the right direction when returning at Newmarket's Craven meeting, staying on to finish fourth behind Regal Envoy after being the subject of a gamble.

He'd been third in the same race prior to his Ascot win last year and his Newmarket run should have again teed up for this contest where he tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Isle of Lismore in the 15:23 Ascot SBK 10/3

On The River is a likeable handicapper for Harriet Bethell and he looks capable of getting off the mark for the season over a mile at Pontefract (16:05) conceding weight all round.

He finished second in the same race last year under a penalty for an earlier course-and-distance win, though didn't have things pan out ideally for him. On The River held his form well throughout last year, though, and won a further three races at Ripon, York and Haydock.

He ran well again on his reappearance in an apprentice race at Ripon two weeks ago when beaten a length by Overnight Oats who has been prolific on the all-weather. On The River wasn't seen to best effect, either, with the winner being one of a pair who were allowed plenty of rope in front, and he looks the solid choice to go one better here, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1lb.

Recommended Bet Back On The River in the 16:05 Pontefract SBK 11/5

Brighton's idiosyncratic track lends itself to course specialists and William Knight's filly Blenheim Star has the makings of just such a horse. She looks capable of landing a third course-and-distance success there over a mile (18:55).

Blenheim Star got off the mark at Ripon last season before her two wins at Brighton in the summer, looking value for extra on top of the bare margin for each of those successes and making short work of her rivals to win by three and a half lengths on the last occasion.

After seven months off, Blenheim Star reappeared at Brighton earlier this month and wasn't disgraced in finishing third of the six runners to Kracking, having been left poorly placed behind a winner who established a big lead. Likely to be sharper for that run, Blenheim Star heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb and can win here again.

Recommended Bet Back Blenheim Star in the 18:55 Brighton SBK 6/4

