Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a couple of top-rated Horses In Focus

Return to longer trip will suit Magic Box

Extra two furlongs in Bouboule's favour

Unlucky Watch And Shoot can confirm promise

'Hot Trainer' William Haggas sends just the one runner north to Catterick on Wednesday and Magic Box looks to have a good chance of making that journey pay off in the nursery.

She showed just modest form at best in maidens but has found her level since going handicapping and stepped up on previous efforts when winning on her nursery debut at Kempton early this month. That was over seven furlongs, and while she improved again in a similar event at Hamilton five days ago when a length and a quarter second to There's A Chance, the drop back to six furlongs looked against her as she was staying on well at the finish.

Returned to seven, therefore, Magic Box has major claims as the clear top-rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings given the progress she has been showing of late in nurseries.

Recommended Bet Back Magic Box to win the 15:00 at Catterick SBK 13/8

There are some three-year-olds trying a mile and a three quarters for the first time against older horses in Salisbury's concluding handicap and among those that the longer trip should suit is Bouboule who makes his first start here for Harry Derham.

Previously campaigned exclusively on the all-weather by Daniel & Claire Kubler, Bouboule shaped better than the bare result at Southwell last time after four months off, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag. He was denied a run entering the straight but ran on to be nearest at the finish, four lengths behind the winner Frostmagic in third.

He shaped at Southwell as though he'll stay this longer trip and is entitled to have come on for that run following a break, while his new trainer has proven with his jumpers he can improve new recruits to the yard. With William Buick in the saddle, Bouboule also heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Bouboule to win the 16:53 at Salisbury SBK 5/2

Watch And Shoot ran into traffic problems on his handicap debut for George Scott at Windsor nine days ago but that shows his opening mark is clearly a workable one and he can confirm the promise of that run here.

Watch And Shoot got off the mark in cosy fashion at the second attempt in a maiden at Catterick in May but ran his best race stepping up to a mile at Windsor last time where the whole field finished in a heap.

Although fifth past the post, Watch And Shoot was only half a length or so adrift of the winner Bravo Zulu but after getting shuffled back, he met plenty of trouble in the last two furlongs before getting a gap in the final hundred yards. That earned him the 'Horse In Focus' flag, and he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here from the same mark.