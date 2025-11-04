Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 9/4 Horse In Focus at Musselburgh
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Chepstow, Musselburgh and Nottingham on Wednesday.
-
Emerald Army can take advantage of good mark
-
Roysse should make a better chaser than hurdler
-
Dream Pirate to benefit from drop in grade
Musselburgh, 14:55 - 'Horse In Focus' Emerald Army can build on promising effort
Emerald Army (Ire)
- J: Zak Wheatley
- T: Declan Carroll
- F: 35137973
Emerald Army ran well when third at Catterick last week and can have that effort upgraded as, unlike the first two home who raced close to the near-side rail in the straight, he made his challenge towards the centre of the course.
Racing towards the near-side rail can offer an advantage on easy ground at Catterick, so Emerald Army probably wasn't ideally positioned and deserves credit for finishing within a length and a half of the winner.
That performance earned him the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, and he looks in good enough form to take advantage of a mark 2 lb below the one he defied at Catterick in July. He heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.
Chepstow, 15:00 - 'Hot Trainer' Pauling can strike with Roysse
Roysse
- J: Ben Jones
- T: Ben Pauling
- F: 41/2F1P3-
Ben Pauling has sent out six winners from 14 runners since Friday, and that good form is highlighted by Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag.
A couple of those recent winners were chasing debutants and Pauling has an excellent recent record with such types. Indeed, six of the 11 horses he has sent chasing this calendar year won at the first attempt over fences.
Roysse, therefore, looks interesting on his reappearance and chasing debut at Chepstow, especially as his pointing background and enthusiastic style suggest he should take well to this new discipline. He ended last season out of form but had shown ability earlier in the campaign and can build on that promise.
Nottingham, 15:10 - 'Horses For Courses' Dream Pirate can go well again at Nottingham
Dream Pirate
- J: George Wood
- T: T. J. Kent
- F: 62335318
Dream Pirate made no impact over this course and distance last month but that effort is easy to excuse as he was racing in a much higher grade than usual.
Dream Pirate had done well on his previous visits to Nottingham as he had finished placed at worst in those four starts over the extended mile, winning on one occasion. That effectiveness at the track is highlighted by Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag.
Dream Pirate drops from class 2 to class 5 company on Wednesday, back into the grade he was successful in at Yarmouth on his penultimate start. He's only 3 lb higher in the weights than at Yarmouth, so he still looks fairly treated and narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
Read more racing previews here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Paul Nicholls: Six runners at Ascot and Pic D'orhy in good shape for Wetherby's Charlie Hall
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Exclusive: Cheltenham is a special and unique place
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: Three bets for Friday and Saturday up to 20/1
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot