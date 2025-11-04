Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 9/4 Horse In Focus at Musselburgh

Emerald Army can take advantage of good mark

Roysse should make a better chaser than hurdler

Dream Pirate to benefit from drop in grade

Emerald Army ran well when third at Catterick last week and can have that effort upgraded as, unlike the first two home who raced close to the near-side rail in the straight, he made his challenge towards the centre of the course.

Racing towards the near-side rail can offer an advantage on easy ground at Catterick, so Emerald Army probably wasn't ideally positioned and deserves credit for finishing within a length and a half of the winner.

That performance earned him the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, and he looks in good enough form to take advantage of a mark 2 lb below the one he defied at Catterick in July. He heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Emerald Army in the 14:55 at Musselburgh SBK 9/4

Ben Pauling has sent out six winners from 14 runners since Friday, and that good form is highlighted by Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag.

A couple of those recent winners were chasing debutants and Pauling has an excellent recent record with such types. Indeed, six of the 11 horses he has sent chasing this calendar year won at the first attempt over fences.

Roysse, therefore, looks interesting on his reappearance and chasing debut at Chepstow, especially as his pointing background and enthusiastic style suggest he should take well to this new discipline. He ended last season out of form but had shown ability earlier in the campaign and can build on that promise.

Recommended Bet Back Roysse in the 15:00 at Chepstow SBK 9/2

Dream Pirate made no impact over this course and distance last month but that effort is easy to excuse as he was racing in a much higher grade than usual.

Dream Pirate had done well on his previous visits to Nottingham as he had finished placed at worst in those four starts over the extended mile, winning on one occasion. That effectiveness at the track is highlighted by Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag.

Dream Pirate drops from class 2 to class 5 company on Wednesday, back into the grade he was successful in at Yarmouth on his penultimate start. He's only 3 lb higher in the weights than at Yarmouth, so he still looks fairly treated and narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.