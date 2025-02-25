Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know for Catterick and Wolverhampton

Irish trainer Charles Byrnes will be having his first runner at Catterick on Tuesday in the shape of From The Ashes. He hasn't won for two years, but he returned to form when finishing third in a handicap chase over an extended three and a half miles at Windsor last month, and that effort reads well in the context of this race.

From The Ashes did well to finish as close as he did up markedly in trip, too, doing well to recover from a significant error at the eleventh fences which resulted in him losing several lengths.

He was still close up with every chance when again not so fluent at the final two fences, and his previous exertions seemingly told on the run-in. From The Ashes contests a less-competitive event now and, likely to appreciate the return to this shorter trip, he will be a danger to all racing from the same mark.

Recommended Bet Back From The Ashes in the 16:30 Catterick SBK 6/4

Several in this handicap arrive with something to prove and it looks an excellent opportunity for Asa to record a fourth win in her last five starts.

She has thrived over both fences and hurdles since being refitted with cheekpieces in December, winning a couple of handicap chases at Market Rasen and this course, before proving better than ever switched to timber at Southwell last week.

Her main market rival was pulled up on that occasion, but Asa was still seriously impressive, travelling strongly and looming up three from home, drawing clear quickly after and bounding to a 27-length victory.

Connections have wisely found her an opportunity to run under a 7lb penalty and she will be very hard to beat if continuing in the same rich vein of form - she is at least 6lb clear of her rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Asa in the 17:00 Catterick SBK 11/8

Sisters In The Sky won four times last year and, having fallen back down to a workable mark, he resumed winning ways over this course and distance three weeks ago.

He was drawn seven of eight on that occasion, and he's again been drawn wide, but he is worth marking up for his latest success, finding plenty with Rossa Ryan back in the saddle for the first time in almost a year to swoop late and get up in the dying strides.

Ryan again takes the ride and the likely strong pace in this race will suit Sister In The Sky's run style, likely to be held up again and be able to pounce late in the day from just a 1lb higher mark.

Recommended Bet Back Sisters In The Sky in the 19:00 Wolverhampton SBK 15/4

