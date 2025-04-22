Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including for an exciting Derby prospect

Reappearance winner can burn off rivals again

Exciting Derby entry given the nod

Double Delight in Suburban handicap

An excellent sprint handicap to start the card and two of the three Robert Cowell-trained contenders are expected to come to the fore with Fidelius, who looked better than ever when scoring in decisive fashion on his reappearance at Chelmsford, taken to get the better of stablemate Almaty Star.

The progressive four-year-old tops weight-adjusted Timeform ratings following that comeback win and his runner-up efforts last autumn at Doncaster and York suggests that a return to a speedy five furlongs on turf will not be a worry.

An 8 lb rise for his latest win demands more improvement, but we've seen time and time again how much improvement Cowell can get from his sprinters once they are on a roll. He can give the yard another win in this race following the 2016 success of Normal Equilibrium.

Recommended Bet Back Fidelius in the 13:35 Epsom @ 11/43.75 SBK 11/4

Devil's Advocate, one of four Derby entries in the field, ran to a very high level for an all-weather maiden winner at Chelmsford in October and representing a stable with a superb record in this race, he's the most persuasive option.

The Gosdens have dominated the Blue Riband Trial in recent years, their seven winners since 2007 often achieved in tandem with Frankie Dettori who rode five of them.

Dettori spent many successful years as retained jockey to Godolphin - who also picked up this race with Charlie Appleby-trained runners in 2021 (Wirko) and 2022 (Nahanni) - and it's the Godolphin/Gosden linkup which combines for this year's favourite Devil's Advocate.

One of two runners in the field with the Timeform 'Horse In Focus' flag, Devil's Advocate confirmed his debut promise when scooting 7½ lengths clear of Kate O'Riley (who has won twice since, while the third and fourth have also shed their maiden tags) in a five-runner maiden at Chelmsford when last seen in October.

Recommended Bet Back Devil's Advocate in the 14:10 Epsom @ 11/43.75 SBK 11/4

The David Menuisier-trained City Of Delight had a number of today's rivals behind when striking fast and late to make it five wins from his last six starts on return at Doncaster 23 days ago, overcoming a less-than-ideal passage in the process to win going away. He's not done improving yet on that evidence and earns the vote in the hope he's as effective at this track.

For all Harry Eustace took the prize back to HQ last season with Crystal Delight, the Lilley Plummer Risks City & Suburban Handicap isn't a race that has been dominated by the big Newmarket yards, with recent successes for local Epsom trainer Jim Boyle (Bad Company in 2023) and Sussex-based Menuisier (Soto Sizzler in 2022) following on from the 2021 success of Victory Charm for Hampshire trainer Ralph Beckett.

Menuisier has a 19% strike-rate at Epsom which is about an hour away from his Pulborough base and bids for further success with 'Horse In Focus' City Of Delight who travelled powerfully when beating the re-opposing Magico by a neck at Doncaster last month. Very progressive at three, he can confirm the form despite being 2 lb worse off.

Recommended Bet Back City Of Delight in the 14:45 Epsom @ 11/43.75 SBK 11/4

