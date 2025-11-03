Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an odds-against Ratings Choice at Wolverhampton

Alcarath looks a smart prospect

Well-bred Mission Possible can open his account

Knight of Magic well handicapped

Alcarath cost €280,000 as a yearling and has improved a chunk in each of his three starts so far, hitting the frame on debut in a good race at Kempton before finding one who had already shown useful form too strong at Salisbury next time.

Alcarath caused a mini turn up when turning over the 1/41.25 favourite at Epsom last time in the manner of a smart performer, quickening up well entering the straight and impressing with how readily he drew clear.

He's a horse who is clearly improving in leaps and bounds and, given the timefigure backed up the excellent visual impression he created at Epsom, an opening mark of 90 could be very lenient. Ground conditions won't be a problem and he should prove hard to beat with further improvement forthcoming.

Recommended Bet Back Alcarath in the 13:55 Redcar SBK 13/8

Mission Possible cost 725,000 guineas as a yearling and has a pedigree to match, from the family of high-class Mogul and Royal Ascot winner Japan. Admittedly, he hasn't quite lived up to that price tag or the prestige of his pedigree so far, but he's shown enough to suggest he's capable of winning races from this mark.

He didn't react well to blinkers on his handicap debut, but he has shown improved form on the all-weather the last twice, each time finishing runner-up, the latest of those over two miles at Wolverhampton.

That wasn't a true test at the trip, though, and he was beaten only by one who was equipped with a better turn of foot, edging ahead entering the straight but headed not too long after. He's well worth a try on softer ground and this more galloping track is expected to suit his run style better, too.

Recommended Bet Back Mission Possible in the 14:25 Redcar SBK 6/5

Knight of Magic remains a maiden, but he has shown promising signs since joining James Owen, and he is worth persevering with.

He was well found in the market on his first three starts for the yard and, though he wasn't able to justify that support, he did prove better than ever, while the form of those races has worked out well.

Knight of Magic was sent off a much bigger price on his return from 12 weeks off over an extended nine furlongs at this course last week, but he shaped with plenty of promise, running another career-best effort and pulling well clear of the remainder with the first two.

He shaped as though this return to a mile and a half would suit on that occasion and, able to race from the same mark, he looks potentially very well treated in another weak handicap - Knight of Magic is at least 7lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.