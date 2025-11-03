Timeform

Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an odds-against Ratings Choice at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton
There's a well-handicapped horse at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Redcar and Wolverhampton on Tuesday...

  • Alcarath looks a smart prospect

  • Well-bred Mission Possible can open his account

  • Knight of Magic well handicapped

13:55, Redcar - Alcarath can prove opening mark a lenient one

Alcarath cost €280,000 as a yearling and has improved a chunk in each of his three starts so far, hitting the frame on debut in a good race at Kempton before finding one who had already shown useful form too strong at Salisbury next time.

Alcarath caused a mini turn up when turning over the 1/41.25 favourite at Epsom last time in the manner of a smart performer, quickening up well entering the straight and impressing with how readily he drew clear.

He's a horse who is clearly improving in leaps and bounds and, given the timefigure backed up the excellent visual impression he created at Epsom, an opening mark of 90 could be very lenient. Ground conditions won't be a problem and he should prove hard to beat with further improvement forthcoming.

Recommended Bet

Back Alcarath in the 13:55 Redcar

SBK13/8

14:25, Redcar - Mission Possible arrives in good form

Mission Possible cost 725,000 guineas as a yearling and has a pedigree to match, from the family of high-class Mogul and Royal Ascot winner Japan.  Admittedly, he hasn't quite lived up to that price tag or the prestige of his pedigree so far, but he's shown enough to suggest he's capable of winning races from this mark.

He didn't react well to blinkers on his handicap debut, but he has shown improved form on the all-weather the last twice, each time finishing runner-up, the latest of those over two miles at Wolverhampton.

That wasn't a true test at the trip, though, and he was beaten only by one who was equipped with a better turn of foot, edging ahead entering the straight but headed not too long after. He's well worth a try on softer ground and this more galloping track is expected to suit his run style better, too.

Recommended Bet

Back Mission Possible in the 14:25 Redcar

SBK6/5

14:52, Wolverhampton - Knight of Magic can build on recent promise

Knight of Magic remains a maiden, but he has shown promising signs since joining James Owen, and he is worth persevering with.

He was well found in the market on his first three starts for the yard and, though he wasn't able to justify that support, he did prove better than ever, while the form of those races has worked out well.

Knight of Magic was sent off a much bigger price on his return from 12 weeks off over an extended nine furlongs at this course last week, but he shaped with plenty of promise, running another career-best effort and pulling well clear of the remainder with the first two.

He shaped as though this return to a mile and a half would suit on that occasion and, able to race from the same mark, he looks potentially very well treated in another weak handicap - Knight of Magic is at least 7lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet

Back Knight of Magic in the 14:52 Wolverhampton

SBK5/4

Now Read Mark Milligan's preview of the Melbourne Cup

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 50/1 Melbourne Cup fancy

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Keep it to yourself, but siding with Secret could pay dividends

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
World Racing

Melbourne Cup Tips: Take Nocturne to claim the prize for Europe

  • Mark Milligan
Melbourne Cup Tips

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Paul Nicholls: Six runners at Ascot and Pic D'orhy in good shape for Wetherby's Charlie Hall

  2. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Sodexo Live! Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Henry to be our friend for Ascot Saturday prize

  3. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Friday Racing Tips: James Mackie fancies Willie to strike at Wetherby

  4. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Exclusive: Cheltenham is a special and unique place

  5. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

It's Cup Final territory for Protektorat

  • Max Liu
Racing...Only Bettor

Saturday ITV Racing Preview at Cheltenham and Doncaster

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor