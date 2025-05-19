Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data highlights three horses to back

Man of La Mancha open to further improvement

Rogue Legend can build on debut experience

Well Educated can repeat last year's win

Man of La Mancha showed plenty of ability on his debut at Kempton last year, running on well in the closing stages as the penny began to drop in a race which has worked out well (the winner is potentially smart).

He didn't quite build on that at Southwell three months later, and he wasn't knocked about on his qualifying run in another race which has worked out well, so it wasn't much of a surprise to see him make a winning start in handicaps at Windsor last week.

He had been gelded prior to that run, and he looked a lot more professional on his turf debut, travelling well and readily moving clear in the final furlong. There should be even more improvement in him now - he has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating - and he looks a good bet to win again in what doesn't look the deepest handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Man of La Mancha in the 17:05 Nottingham SBK 7/5

Paddy Twomey is operating at a 36% strike rate this year, and that jumps to 40% just for this month so far, and his Rogue Legend looks to have an excellent chance of opening his account.

He's related to several winners, including a couple of useful types, and he showed plenty to work on when finishing runner-up in a maiden over this course and distance earlier this month.

Rogue Legend was strong in the betting, but was held back by inexperience, hanging to his left from two furlongs out, and then having to switch for a run in the closing stages, running on well without being knocked about.

The timefigure was good and, given he was comfortably clear of the remainder, he sets a solid standard in this race, while he has the potential to improve a fair bit, too.

Recommended Bet Back Rogue Legend in the 17:15 Cork SBK 10/11

Well Educated won this race 12 months ago and he looks the one to beat once again following his latest run.

He is a regular at Hexham and has a good record at the track - he's a four-time winner here - and he appears to be working his way back to fitness and form, losing little in defeat when third to a couple of less-exposed types over two miles last time.

Well Educated stayed on well enough to suggest he's ready to strike again and he is now 5lb below his last winning mark. The handicapper may have taken a chance dropping him a further 3lb in the weights, particularly as he will be well suited by this step back up in trip up against horses who have a bit to prove at present.

Recommended Bet Back Well Educated in the 20:28 Hexham SBK 6/5

