Timeform

Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for Market Rasen, Newcastle and Southwell

Market Rasen
There is a Horse In Focus at Market Rasen

Horse racing tips from Timeform who highlight three horses of interest at Market Rasen, Newcastle and Southwell on Tuesday...

Brewing poised to strike again at Newcastle

This looks a useful contest on paper, but one where course specialist Brewing is expected to come out on top again. Four of his six career wins have come at Newcastle, three of those over this course and distance, and he proved at least as good as ever when taking advantage of a lenient mark last time.

Brewing had fallen back down to his previous winning mark and, with the headgear removed, and a tongue tie added (retained), he was comfortably on top at the line under this rider.

The favourite failed to fire on that occasion, but Brewing had more in hand than the official margin suggests, and connections have found him another good opportunity to record a fifth course success from just a 2lb higher mark (he's been competitive from higher marks in the past).

Recommended Bet

Back Brewing in the 15:22 at Newcastle

SBK11/8

Spec of Light can go one place better

David Loughnane has his team in excellent order at present, his strike rate in February an impressive 35.7%, and he has a very interesting runner at Southwell on Tuesday in the shape of Spec of Light.

He showed just modest form in three qualifying runs, but he was shorter in the betting, and duly showed improved form on handicap debut when runner-up over this course and distance last month.

Spec of Light shaped like a well-treated horse that day, settled in mid-division and travelling well before being shaken up early in the straight, keeping on well but unable to get on terms with another improving handicap debutant who he conceded first run to.

They pulled clear of the remainder, though, while the timefigure recorded gives the form extra substance and, though he's 6lb higher in the weights now, he still appeals as a horse who is ahead of his mark for an in-form trainer.

Recommended Bet

Back Spec of Light in the 17:00 Southwell

SBK2/1

'Horse In Focus' Jubilant can follow up

Jubilant finished runner-up on his sole outing in points and opened his account under Rules in a bumper at Huntingdon last season, impressively defeating a next-time-out winner by nine and a half lengths.

Jubilant got off the mark over hurdles at the fourth attempt returned to Huntingdon 12 days ago sporting a first-time tongue tie and, crucially, away from heavy ground. He had no problem stepping up to beyond three miles for the first time, travelling powerfully throughout and his jockey was able to ease him down close home - he was given the Horse In Focus flag as a result, marking him out as a horse to follow.

That may not have been the most competitive handicap, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of his success, and even after a 10lb hike in the weights, he should take plenty of beating in his follow up bid kept to a sound surface.

Recommended Bet

Back Jubilant in the 17:15 Market Rasen

SBK6/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday including 12/1 Brighton pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing Tips

Monday Horse Racing Tips: Educator can teach a lesson at Pontefract

  • Mark Milligan
Monday Racing Tips
Timeform

Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus

  • Timeform
Pontefract

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Bolster the bank with Goodwood 18/1 double

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Bolster the bank with Goodwood 18/1 double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 50/1 hurdling debutant at Punchestown

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Lambourn fancied to strike in Epsom Derby

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Derby Special: I like Tennessee Stud and Lambourn

  • Joe Dyer
Racing...Only Bettor

Duran Can

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Paul Nicholls Team Chase domination?

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

King Ralph sitting on his Salisbury throne

  • Mike Norman