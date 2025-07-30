Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including two Horses In Focus at Goodwood

Best Secret to build on Royal Ascot third

Exciting Merchant steps up to Group 3 company

Hickory can capitalise on quick return

This looks a very good renewal of the Kincsem Handicap which is often one of the hottest three-year-old handicaps of the season. Winning it off top weight will take a smart performance, but Best Secret may well be up to the task judged on his troubled run when third in the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.

He was beaten a length behind Quai de Bethune on that occasion but may well have been able to threaten the first two with a clearer run from the home turn. Having been dropped out, he met interference entering the straight and then had to switch again over a furlong out when picking his way through the field.

Trained by Stephane Wattel in France, Best Secret was bought to join the Wathnan Racing squad after winning a handicap at Longchamp in April by three lengths. He earned the 'Horse In Focus' flag for his last start, remains capable of better and heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Best Secret to win the 13:20 at Goodwood SBK 3/1

William Haggas and Tom Marquand won the Gordon Stakes two years ago with Desert Hero who successfully stepped up to Group 3 company after winning the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot. The same trainer and jockey have an excellent chance of repeating that feat with Merchant who won the latest King George V in the manner of a colt very much destined for pattern company.

Merchant had been a dominant winner of a handicap at York on his previous start and followed up with a smart performance from an 8 lb higher mark at Royal Ascot, responding really well for pressure and leading in the final fifty yards, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag.

Sectional times pointed firmly to Merchant being value for more than his length win, while runner-up Serious Contender gave a big boost to the form when finishing second in the Irish Derby ten days later. As a result, Merchant is 5lb clear of Irish Derby fifth Sir Dinadan in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings with the promise of further improvement to come.

Recommended Bet Back Merchant to win the 14:30 at Goodwood SBK Evs

Wolverhampton's card features some competitive handicaps in the next round of the Racing League and Hickory looks potentially well handicapped for Jamie Osborne in the contest for older horses over the extended mile.

An all-weather winner for James Fanshawe earlier in his career, Hickory has already won a good prize this season when making a successful debut for his current yard in the Victoria Cup at Ascot in May. Also a good third in the Whitsun Cup at Sandown next time, Hickory wasn't seen to best effect in some of his more recent starts but ran a cracker with blinkers on again back at Ascot in a competitive affair last Saturday.

After travelling smoothly in rear, Hickory kept on to pull clear of the remainder in finishing third behind the smart pair Fearnot and Bullet Point, beaten half a length and a neck. Racing off the same handy mark here, he's 3lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and looks sure to make a bold bid if coping with the quick turnaround.