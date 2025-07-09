Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Newmarket on Thursday...
-
Tawasol improving fast
-
Ghostwriter deserves to get head back in front
-
More to come from Parole d'Oro
15:00, Newmarket - Tawasol a sprinter on the up
Tawasol
- J: Jack Mitchell
- T: Simon & Ed Crisford
- F: 02-211
The heritage handicap for three-year-olds over six furlongs on the first day of Newmarket's July Festival looks a cracking contest with no fewer than seven last-time-out winners among the field of 18. A couple of those are seeking hat-tricks, including Tawasol who is a fast-improving sprinter for Simon & Ed Crisford.
They kept him to smaller tracks in the spring, with his first two starts of the year coming at Catterick and Brighton, but Tawasol got off the mark when dropped back in trip and making all to win a maiden at the latter track.
That low-key approach paid dividends on Tawasol's handicap debut as he made a mockery of his opening mark on his next start at Doncaster in May. Blitzing his rivals from the front, Tawasol had quickened four lengths clear at the line, earning Timeform's 'Horse In Focus' flag and looking a sprinter destined for better things. Given a break since, he can make light of an 11 lb rise in the weights and complete his hat-trick.
15:35, Newmarket - easier task for Ghostwriter
Ghostwriter (Ire)
- J: David Egan
- T: Clive Cox
- F: 44335-463
Newmarket's Princess of Wales's Stakes looks a good opportunity for Clive Cox's Ghostwriter to get his head in front for the first time since he ended his unbeaten two-year-old season with victory in the Royal Lodge Stakes on the Rowley Mile.
Campaigned exclusively at Group 1 level since until his most recent start, Ghostwriter twice finished third behind Derby winner City of Troy last year, in the Coral-Eclipse and Juddmonte International, and this looks an easier Group 2 assignment than the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot he ran in last time when third again behind high-class gelding Rebel's Romance.
That was also Ghostwriter's first try at a mile and a half and he saw it out well, staying on to finish a place in front of Palladium who looks his main danger here. 5 lb clear in the Timeform ratings, he can win back a bit more of the £2 million Amo Racing paid for him just before his latest start.
17:20, Newmarket - Parole an unexposed Horse In Focus
Parole D'oro
- J: Hector Crouch
- T: Michael Bell
- F: 21-28
Newmarket's card concludes with an open-looking mile handicap where it could pay to side with one of the three-year-olds in the line-up, Michael Bell's Parole d'Oro, who heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.
He looks potentially well-treated on the form of his second behind Teroomm in a novice at Thirsk in the spring, with the winner going on to win the valuable Silver Bowl Handicap at Haydock. The pair then met again in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot where both had excuses.
Parole d'Oro finished eighth in the huge field in a first-time tongue-strap and looked suited by the nature of the big-field handicap but couldn't threaten although on the favoured stand side, having failed to get a clear run over two furlongs out. He earned the 'Horse In Focus' flag, shaping as though he remains capable of better after just four starts, and holds leading claims here.
