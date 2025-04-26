Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data on three Horses In Focus at Wetherby

Boughey to gain first Wetherby winner

Step back up in trip to suit Redcar eyecatcher

Handicap mark could underestimate Walker runner

Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Coma Cluster proved a different proposition making her handicap debut/return when a much-improved ½-length second to Manila Thriller at Nottingham two weeks ago and this well-bred filly almost certainly has more to offer.

Though her dam was a sprinter, she appears to be following more in the footsteps of her half-sister Uxmal who was a smart 1¾m-21.6f winner. The pace prediction for this race is 'strong' thanks to the presence of Anjo Bonita and Rock Camelot which should suit George Boughey's hold-up performer.

With this step back up in trip also in her favour - especially at a venue that places the emphasis on stamina in the closing stages - she's fancied to get the better of Rock Camelot and Questionable.

Recommended Bet Back Coma Cluster to win the 14:30 Wetherby SBK 5/4

A host in with chances but the suggestion is Stratocracy, who shaped encouragingly after five months off when third at Redcar earlier in the month and Kevin Frost's four-year-old should have another win or two in him this time around.

Stratocracy - a form of government headed by military chiefs - was firing on all cylinders when winning over a mile at Ripon last August, his third start after a break, and he ran as if he would come on for the outing when 1¾ lengths third to Havana Prince at Redcar last time, just paying late on for racing with a bit too much enthusiasm.

That effort caught the eye of the Timeform race reporters and, with this step back up in trip likely to suit, Stratocracy can further enhance the yard's fine 38% strike-rate at Wetherby.

Recommended Bet Back Stratocracy to win the 15:30 Wetherby SBK 7/2

The promising Never Let Go returns with her yard among the winners and can make a successful handicap debut at the main expense of Manila Thriller who won well on her reappearance at Nottingham.

Ed Walker has his horses in good form and has a 15% strike-rate with his handicap debutantes and that could improve further with this No Nay Never filly who has the physical scope to defy this BHA mark of 75.

Never Let Go was value for extra when winning a minor event at Wolverhampton last time by a head from Left Over Love, overcoming positional bias to lead in the final strides, and she looks the type who will go on improving.

With Who Wants Me, Diamont Katie and D Flawless likely to help force a strong pace, the race could be set up perfectly for Never Let Go to win again.

Recommended Bet Back Never Let Go to win the 16:00 Wetherby SBK 3/1

