Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated with strong form

Much better to come over fences from Antrim Coast

Adaay In Devon can back up last year's win

Jesse Luc's form is working out well

Antrim Coast has yet to make a telling impact over fences, but he offered some encouragement when fifth at Leopardstown last time, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and the useful level he achieved over hurdles offers hope there could be much better to come (as denoted by the Timeform 'Large P')

Antrim Coast was ultimately beaten 15 lengths last time but he looked likely to finish closer for much of the way as he travelled smoothly and was still going well until hitting the second last.

His three starts over fences have come at around 17 furlongs but he stayed well over hurdles so the step up to two and a half miles is in his favour and he would look well treated by the terms of this conditions event if he can get close to the level he showed over hurdles.

Recommended Bet Back Antrim Coast in the 15:00 at Fairyhouse SBK 10/3

Adaay In Devon enjoyed a successful campaign last term and won on three occasions, including both outings at Bath which has earned her Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag.

She built on an encouraging comeback at Doncaster when decisively winning a handicap over this course and distance and then coped well with the step back up into listed company when cosily landing this event.

She's clearly effective at this track (she was runner-up in a maiden on her only previous visit) and looks likely to launch a bold bid as the pick of her form is up there with the best on offer (she's behind only Vadream on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings).

Recommended Bet Back Adaay In Devon in the 15:41 at Bath SBK 10/3

Jesse Luc has already won four times this season and his effort at Southwell last time - which earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag - suggests there could be further success to come.

Jesse Luc had to settle for second, but he was beaten only half a length by a progressive sort who won his next couple of starts. Jesse Luc was two lengths clear of the third and that one also gave the form a boost by winning next time.

He still looks well treated following a 2lb rise in the weights and can should again go well under Rossa Ryan whose form figures on the horse read 112.

Recommended Bet Back Jesse Luc in the 17:37 at Southwell SBK 5/4

